iKinesis Wearable Run Analyzer

Made for outdoor and water sports enthusiasts, the Submerge wearable waterproof wallet has a rugged design that handles the elements. Boasting an IPX8 waterproof rating, this wallet and cardholder is completely submersible. With a secure design, it’s made for heavy use. So you won’t have to worry about it getting ripped or torn. Additionally, it straps to your arm and stays there, no matter what activity you’re doing. It’ll keep your valuables 100% safe and dry inside even when completely submerged underwater. It’s not just the zipper that keeps the water out, either: every part of the wallet is watertight. Great for everyday use, the Submerge wallet has a sleek design, and the cardholder works both with the wallet and on its own. Covered in vegan-friendly faux suede, it’s small enough to fit into your pocket while offering room for up to 10 cards, cash, coins, and keys.