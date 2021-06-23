Missouri teen missing for nearly a year may be in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Police says a Missouri teen who disappeared nearly a year ago may be in metro Atlanta.

Destiny Matthews vanished from Blue Springs, Missouri on Aug. 17, 2020. She is now 18 years old.

Police said they have gotten new information that she may be in Atlanta or College Park. Investigators say she could be in Nashville as well.

Matthews is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Blue Springs Police Department at 1-816-228-0151 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

