Washington, DC

Five hospitalized after I-295 pedestrian bridge collapses in D.C. Wednesday afternoon

By Ryan Dickstein
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 9 days ago
A pedestrian bridge collapsed Wednesday afternoon in Washington D.C.

It happened on I-295 prior to Polk St NE.

A truck became partially stuck beneath the bridge, causing a diesel fuel leak that has since been contained.

According to D.C. Fire and EMS, five people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

At least one other vehicle was also struck by debris.

Traffic is currently blocked in both directions.

No word yet on what caused the bridge to fall.

