The role of fortune is one of the key themes in one of Shakespeare’s greatest plays, King Lear. The characters believe that they are the subject of forces beyond their control, not their decisions. They believe their destinies are preconceived, that there is little they can do to alter their course, to write their own narrative. After being blinded for no good reason, Gloucester exclaims: “As flies to wanton boys are we to the gods; They kill us for their sport.” There's seemingly a world without order, where only good luck and fortune allow someone to muddle through. It is up to the gods to decide how things fall, not the actions of humans.