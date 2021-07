A Roseburg man was injured in a single vehicle accident on Wednesday. Information from Roseburg Police said at 7:45 p.m. the 19-year old was traveling in the 1800 block of Northeast Commercial when for an unknown reason the gas pedal stuck down causing the car to accelerate at a high rate of speed. The vehicle hit a stump causing the sedan to overturn. The vehicle came to rest on its roof but the driver was able to get out on his own.