M-PESA Services Back Online After an Afternoon of Delays

Safaricom launched the new M-PESA app today. This means it is officially out of beta, although the Play Store listing is yet to reflect that. Nonetheless, the app, which has been under testing for nearly a year is a culmination of the operator’s journey to honing its financial services, and having used the app over that period, we can see why the product is a big deal for Safaricom, and we are going to see it grow with the inclusion of interesting features such as mini apps.