I first heard about Keyatta Mincey-Parker from Donnie, a wine buyer at my local bottle shop. As Donnie rang up my purchases, she told me how Keyatta had created a community garden for bartenders during the summer of 2020, aptly named A Sip of Paradise Garden. The garden’s mission is to provide a healthy and safe space for bartenders to recharge, and during the height of the pandemic, the space quickly became popular.