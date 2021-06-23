Why the Memphis Grizzlies should avoid Chris Duarte with No. 17 pick

The Memphis Grizzlies drafted two of the best rookies in the league in the 2020 NBA Draft. At the time, these weren’t thought of as particularly amazing prospects. Desmond Bane was a solid shooting guard in college with an apparent role player ceiling at the NBA level. Xavier Tillman Sr. built a solid role for himself on the Grizzlies, becoming one of the team’s best defenders and an early candidate for best steal of the draft. Both players were huge in the Grizzlies’ 2021 NBA Playoff run.