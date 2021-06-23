Cancel
Queens, NY

Police search for suspect responsible for anti-Muslim attacks in Queens that left 1 victim with a broken nose

Queens Daily News
 9 days ago

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(QUEENS, N.Y.) Police announced Wednesday that they are looking for a man accused of attacking two women in two separate areas in Queens on Sunday.

According to NBC New York, both women were walking with men when they were attacked and appeared to be the targets of the beatings.

The first incident took place around 9:15 p.m. near Liberty Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard. Police said the suspect tailed a 31-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman while making anti-Muslim statements before punching the man in the back. He then grabbed and tugged on the woman's hijab before punching her in the arm.

Both of the victims suffered some pain and bruising and refused medical attention.

The second attack happened an hour later near Inwood and Liberty avenues. Police said the same suspect followed a 64-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman, again making anti-Muslim statements.

He then punched the woman multiple times in her face before fleeing the scene.

The woman sustained a fractured nose and small lacerations to her head and face. She was taken to a hospital for treatment. The man was not injured.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

ABOUT

At Queens Daily News, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

