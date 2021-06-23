Cancel
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix police looking for suspect in motel shooting

PHX Sun-Times
(PHOENIX) The Phoenix Police Department is looking for a suspect after a motel shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries, FOX 10 reported.

Police said the shooting happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday near Interstate 17 and McDowell Road.

On arrival, officers found a man with gunshot injuries. The man was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries. The suspect left the area before officers arrived.

A suspect description wasn't immediately available.

PHX Sun-Times

Stay up to date and connected with what's happening in the Valley of the Sun. The Phoenix Sun-Times offers the latest in breaking news, politics sports and culture.

