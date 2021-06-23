These Big Companies Have the Most Entry-Level Job Openings for Grads
For those who are fresh out of college, looking for a job isn’t always easy . Many so-called “entry-level” jobs actually require a few years of experience. Thus, if you didn’t have an internship or a professional network in your chosen field, it can be tough to break in.
In such cases, your best bet as a job seeker might be to look where there are a lot of openings. After all, not only are these organizations more likely to have a job that matches your background, but you might also have some leverage. For instance, if one of these employers has a large number of openings with the job title you want, your chances will likely be better than they would be if there were only one or two postings.
The job openings at these companies and organizations are specifically those that require a college degree and internship experience or one year of experience or less. In other words, these are legitimate entry-level positions, and all of these employers are hiring thousands of them in 2021 .
Last updated: June 22, 2021
Walmart Stores, Inc.
- Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 1,150
- Example Job Titles: Asset Protection Associate, Market Coordinator, Graphic Designer
Vanguard
- Planned Entry Level Hires for 2021: 1,200
- Example Job Titles: Bilingual Business Development Associate, Video Production/Streaming Developer, User Experience Designer
Southwest Airlines
- Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 1,200
- Example Job Titles: Data Science Recruiter, Analyst, Product Owner
Sodexo
- Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 1,200
- Example Job Titles: Accountant, Administrative Assistant, Field Marketing Specialist
Chevron
- Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 1,200
- Example Job Titles: Talent Acquisition Specialist, Supply Planner, Financial Analyst
The PNC Financial Services Group
- Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 1,300
- Example Job Titles: Operations Associate, Investment Advisor, Business Analyst (IT)
National Security Agency
- Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 1,300
- Example Job Titles: Security System Administrator, Recruiter, Linguist/Language Analyst
Intel
- Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 1,300
- Example Job Titles: Manufacturing Technician, Data Scientist, Supply Chain Technical Analyst
Epic
- Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 1,300
- Example Job Titles: Manufacturing Technician, Data Scientist, Supply Chain Technical Analyst
Travelers
- Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 1,400
- Example Job Titles: Human Resources Associate, Inside Auto Claim Representative, Account Manager
Raytheon Company
- Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 1,500
- Example Job Titles: Industrial Engineer, Operations (Cost Accounting), Repair Machinist
Amazon.com
- Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 1,700
- Example Job Titles: Full Life Cycle Recruiter, Software Development Engineer, Reliability Engineer
Google LLC
- Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 1,800
- Example Job Titles: Administrative Business Partner, Data Analyst, Software Engineer
US Customs and Border Protection
- Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 1,900
- Example Job Titles: Border Patrol Agent, Agriculture Specialist
Avis Budget Group
- Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 2,150
- Example Job Titles: Dealer Administrator Coordinator, Human Resources Business Partner, Liability Risk Manager
Bank of America
- Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 2,200
- Example Job Titles: Concierge Sales Associate, Oracle Database Administrator, Wealth Planner
Federal Bureau of Investigation
- Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 2,500
- Example Job Titles: Evidence Technician, Special Agent, Supervisory Budget Analyst
Revature
- Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 2,600
- Example Job Titles: Software Engineer, Java Developer, Front End Developer
PwC
- Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 3,400
- Example Job Titles: Tax Associate, Assurance Financial Markets Associate, Innovation Engineer Associate
The Progressive Corporation
- Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 3,600
- Example Job Titles: Software Developer, Centralized Claims Adjustor, Legal Assistant
KPMG LLP
- Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 3,600
- Example Job Titles: Data Solutions Analyst, Associate Audit, Associate (Accounting Advisory Services)
Hertz
- Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 4,300
- Example Job Titles: Manager in Training, Customer Service & Sales Associate, Asset Recovery Specialist
EY
- Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 4,300
- Example Job Titles: Technology Risk Staff, Internal Audit Staff, Resource Management Associate
Deloitte
- Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 4,800
- Example Job Titles: Audit & Assurance Staff, Deloitte Consulting Analyst (Strategy), Risk and Financial Advisory Associate
Enterprise Rent-A-Car
- Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 5,505
- Example Job Titles: Sales Management Trainee, Staff Accountant, Executive Administrative Assistant
Methodology: For this support piece, GOBankingRates looked at the 25 companies with plans to hire the most recent graduates in 2021 according to CollegeGrad.com's "Top Entry Level Employers for 2021" ranking. The ranking is based on a survey of employers and "entry level" is defined as "permanent, salaried positions in the United States requiring a college degree and internship experience of a year or less." GOBankingRates then visited each employer's careers portal to provide some examples of job titles that need to be filled. All information was collected on and up to date as of June 11, 2021.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : These Big Companies Have the Most Entry-Level Job Openings for Grads