These Big Companies Have the Most Entry-Level Job Openings for Grads

GOBankingRates
 9 days ago

For those who are fresh out of college, looking for a job isn’t always easy . Many so-called “entry-level” jobs actually require a few years of experience. Thus, if you didn’t have an internship or a professional network in your chosen field, it can be tough to break in.

In such cases, your best bet as a job seeker might be to look where there are a lot of openings. After all, not only are these organizations more likely to have a job that matches your background, but you might also have some leverage. For instance, if one of these employers has a large number of openings with the job title you want, your chances will likely be better than they would be if there were only one or two postings.

The job openings at these companies and organizations are specifically those that require a college degree and internship experience or one year of experience or less. In other words, these are legitimate entry-level positions, and all of these employers are hiring thousands of them in 2021 .

Last updated: June 22, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ibcY9_0adDGEdP00

Walmart Stores, Inc.

  • Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 1,150
  • Example Job Titles: Asset Protection Associate, Market Coordinator, Graphic Designer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E2jxa_0adDGEdP00

Vanguard

  • Planned Entry Level Hires for 2021: 1,200
  • Example Job Titles: Bilingual Business Development Associate, Video Production/Streaming Developer, User Experience Designer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D7Jhr_0adDGEdP00

Southwest Airlines

  • Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 1,200
  • Example Job Titles: Data Science Recruiter, Analyst, Product Owner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aDKH7_0adDGEdP00

Sodexo

  • Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 1,200
  • Example Job Titles: Accountant, Administrative Assistant, Field Marketing Specialist

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yDmeW_0adDGEdP00

Chevron

  • Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 1,200
  • Example Job Titles: Talent Acquisition Specialist, Supply Planner, Financial Analyst

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33HHiH_0adDGEdP00

The PNC Financial Services Group

  • Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 1,300
  • Example Job Titles: Operations Associate, Investment Advisor, Business Analyst (IT)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xzJkZ_0adDGEdP00

National Security Agency

  • Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 1,300
  • Example Job Titles: Security System Administrator, Recruiter, Linguist/Language Analyst

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hH0db_0adDGEdP00

Intel

  • Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 1,300
  • Example Job Titles: Manufacturing Technician, Data Scientist, Supply Chain Technical Analyst

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bkiqj_0adDGEdP00

Epic

  • Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 1,300
  • Example Job Titles: Manufacturing Technician, Data Scientist, Supply Chain Technical Analyst

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T4FMc_0adDGEdP00

Travelers

  • Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 1,400
  • Example Job Titles: Human Resources Associate, Inside Auto Claim Representative, Account Manager

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QYllJ_0adDGEdP00

Raytheon Company

  • Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 1,500
  • Example Job Titles: Industrial Engineer, Operations (Cost Accounting), Repair Machinist

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q9M8v_0adDGEdP00

Amazon.com

  • Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 1,700
  • Example Job Titles: Full Life Cycle Recruiter, Software Development Engineer, Reliability Engineer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xPSOq_0adDGEdP00

Google LLC

  • Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 1,800
  • Example Job Titles: Administrative Business Partner, Data Analyst, Software Engineer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iTpGn_0adDGEdP00

US Customs and Border Protection

  • Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 1,900
  • Example Job Titles: Border Patrol Agent, Agriculture Specialist

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O1IoY_0adDGEdP00

Avis Budget Group

  • Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 2,150
  • Example Job Titles: Dealer Administrator Coordinator, Human Resources Business Partner, Liability Risk Manager

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uR0Fl_0adDGEdP00

Bank of America

  • Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 2,200
  • Example Job Titles: Concierge Sales Associate, Oracle Database Administrator, Wealth Planner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49yqcQ_0adDGEdP00

Federal Bureau of Investigation

  • Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 2,500
  • Example Job Titles: Evidence Technician, Special Agent, Supervisory Budget Analyst

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30sebV_0adDGEdP00

Revature

  • Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 2,600
  • Example Job Titles: Software Engineer, Java Developer, Front End Developer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1butX0_0adDGEdP00

PwC

  • Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 3,400
  • Example Job Titles: Tax Associate, Assurance Financial Markets Associate, Innovation Engineer Associate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zM5le_0adDGEdP00

The Progressive Corporation

  • Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 3,600
  • Example Job Titles: Software Developer, Centralized Claims Adjustor, Legal Assistant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z2Us2_0adDGEdP00

KPMG LLP

  • Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 3,600
  • Example Job Titles: Data Solutions Analyst, Associate Audit, Associate (Accounting Advisory Services)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1thfii_0adDGEdP00

Hertz

  • Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 4,300
  • Example Job Titles: Manager in Training, Customer Service & Sales Associate, Asset Recovery Specialist

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ni23B_0adDGEdP00

EY

  • Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 4,300
  • Example Job Titles: Technology Risk Staff, Internal Audit Staff, Resource Management Associate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Mpl6_0adDGEdP00

Deloitte

  • Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 4,800
  • Example Job Titles: Audit & Assurance Staff, Deloitte Consulting Analyst (Strategy), Risk and Financial Advisory Associate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fNUqF_0adDGEdP00

Enterprise Rent-A-Car

  • Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 5,505
  • Example Job Titles: Sales Management Trainee, Staff Accountant, Executive Administrative Assistant

Photo Disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only.

Methodology: For this support piece, GOBankingRates looked at the 25 companies with plans to hire the most recent graduates in 2021 according to CollegeGrad.com's "Top Entry Level Employers for 2021" ranking. The ranking is based on a survey of employers and "entry level" is defined as "permanent, salaried positions in the United States requiring a college degree and internship experience of a year or less." GOBankingRates then visited each employer's careers portal to provide some examples of job titles that need to be filled. All information was collected on and up to date as of June 11, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : These Big Companies Have the Most Entry-Level Job Openings for Grads

