These Big Companies Have the Most Entry-Level Job Openings for Grads

For those who are fresh out of college, looking for a job isn’t always easy . Many so-called “entry-level” jobs actually require a few years of experience. Thus, if you didn’t have an internship or a professional network in your chosen field, it can be tough to break in.

In such cases, your best bet as a job seeker might be to look where there are a lot of openings. After all, not only are these organizations more likely to have a job that matches your background, but you might also have some leverage. For instance, if one of these employers has a large number of openings with the job title you want, your chances will likely be better than they would be if there were only one or two postings.

The job openings at these companies and organizations are specifically those that require a college degree and internship experience or one year of experience or less. In other words, these are legitimate entry-level positions, and all of these employers are hiring thousands of them in 2021 .

Last updated: June 22, 2021

Walmart Stores, Inc.

Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 1,150

1,150 Example Job Titles: Asset Protection Associate, Market Coordinator, Graphic Designer

Vanguard

Planned Entry Level Hires for 2021: 1,200

1,200 Example Job Titles: Bilingual Business Development Associate, Video Production/Streaming Developer, User Experience Designer

Southwest Airlines

Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 1,200

1,200 Example Job Titles: Data Science Recruiter, Analyst, Product Owner

Sodexo

Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 1,200

1,200 Example Job Titles: Accountant, Administrative Assistant, Field Marketing Specialist

Chevron

Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 1,200

1,200 Example Job Titles: Talent Acquisition Specialist, Supply Planner, Financial Analyst

The PNC Financial Services Group

Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 1,300

1,300 Example Job Titles: Operations Associate, Investment Advisor, Business Analyst (IT)

National Security Agency

Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 1,300

1,300 Example Job Titles: Security System Administrator, Recruiter, Linguist/Language Analyst

Intel

Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 1,300

1,300 Example Job Titles: Manufacturing Technician, Data Scientist, Supply Chain Technical Analyst

Epic

Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 1,300

1,300 Example Job Titles: Manufacturing Technician, Data Scientist, Supply Chain Technical Analyst

Travelers

Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 1,400

1,400 Example Job Titles: Human Resources Associate, Inside Auto Claim Representative, Account Manager

Raytheon Company

Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 1,500

1,500 Example Job Titles: Industrial Engineer, Operations (Cost Accounting), Repair Machinist

Amazon.com

Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 1,700

1,700 Example Job Titles: Full Life Cycle Recruiter, Software Development Engineer, Reliability Engineer

Google LLC

Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 1,800

1,800 Example Job Titles: Administrative Business Partner, Data Analyst, Software Engineer

US Customs and Border Protection

Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 1,900

1,900 Example Job Titles: Border Patrol Agent, Agriculture Specialist

Avis Budget Group

Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 2,150

2,150 Example Job Titles: Dealer Administrator Coordinator, Human Resources Business Partner, Liability Risk Manager

Bank of America

Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 2,200

2,200 Example Job Titles: Concierge Sales Associate, Oracle Database Administrator, Wealth Planner

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 2,500

2,500 Example Job Titles: Evidence Technician, Special Agent, Supervisory Budget Analyst

Revature

Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 2,600

2,600 Example Job Titles: Software Engineer, Java Developer, Front End Developer

PwC

Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 3,400

3,400 Example Job Titles: Tax Associate, Assurance Financial Markets Associate, Innovation Engineer Associate

The Progressive Corporation

Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 3,600

3,600 Example Job Titles: Software Developer, Centralized Claims Adjustor, Legal Assistant

KPMG LLP

Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 3,600

3,600 Example Job Titles: Data Solutions Analyst, Associate Audit, Associate (Accounting Advisory Services)

Hertz

Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 4,300

4,300 Example Job Titles: Manager in Training, Customer Service & Sales Associate, Asset Recovery Specialist

EY

Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 4,300

4,300 Example Job Titles: Technology Risk Staff, Internal Audit Staff, Resource Management Associate

Deloitte

Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 4,800

4,800 Example Job Titles: Audit & Assurance Staff, Deloitte Consulting Analyst (Strategy), Risk and Financial Advisory Associate

Enterprise Rent-A-Car

Planned Entry-Level Hires for 2021: 5,505

5,505 Example Job Titles: Sales Management Trainee, Staff Accountant, Executive Administrative Assistant

Photo Disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only.

Methodology: For this support piece, GOBankingRates looked at the 25 companies with plans to hire the most recent graduates in 2021 according to CollegeGrad.com's "Top Entry Level Employers for 2021" ranking. The ranking is based on a survey of employers and "entry level" is defined as "permanent, salaried positions in the United States requiring a college degree and internship experience of a year or less." GOBankingRates then visited each employer's careers portal to provide some examples of job titles that need to be filled. All information was collected on and up to date as of June 11, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : These Big Companies Have the Most Entry-Level Job Openings for Grads