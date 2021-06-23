Cancel
Baltimore, MD

Three more Baltimore-area players named Under Armour lacrosse All-Americans

By Glenn Graham, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 9 days ago

Three more Baltimore-area senior lacrosse players were named Under Armour All-Americans in the fourth and final wave of announcements this week.

Boys’ Latin midfielder Ben Smith (Penn) and St. Mary’s defenseman Colin Burlace (Maryland) will join McDonogh midfielder Dante Trader Jr. (Maryland) for the boys’ game. With the selection of St. Paul’s attacker Caitlin McElwee (James Madison), there will be 10 Baltimore-area standouts in the girls’ game.

The 16th annual Under Armour All-America Lacrosse Games will take place July 31 at Johns Hopkins’ Homewood Field. The girls’ game will get underway at 5:30 p.m., followed by the boys’ game at 8 p.m.

The 44 boys and 44 girls set to compete will be divided into North and South teams at a later date.

Among the girls, McElwee joins St. Paul’s teammates Christina Gagnon (USC), Leah Warehime (Georgetown) and Paris Colgan (Johns Hopkins), along with Gerstell’s Haley Polk (Michigan), Emily Messinese (Navy) and Kennedy Major (Maryland), Century’s Demma Hall (Maryland), John Carroll’s Madison Sterling (Maryland) and Dulaney’s Sammy White (Northwestern).

The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/
