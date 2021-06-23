Pirates have no problem with ump checks

The Blue Jays continue to talk like they’ll be buyers at the Trade Deadline. Could they go shopping in Pittsburgh?. The Toronto Blue Jays have fallen in the standings, but are giving indications that they will be buyers at the Trade Deadline. The obvious fallout of this is people like us get to have some fun figuring out where the club will go shopping and for what will they shop. I looked at whether Seattle has a lefty bat and an arm to sell and Jim Scott turned his attention to Colorado for a ‘one stop shopping trip‘. However, Pittsburgh could offer an interesting layer to this whole discussion.