Pirates have no problem with ump checks

By Andrew Limberg
93.7 The Fan
 9 days ago

Some pitchers had big problems with baseball’s new checks of foreign substances on pitchers to prevent them from having some sort of advantage on Tuesday, but for the Pirates, it was smooth sailing.

