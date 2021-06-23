Rating the X-Men's high-fashion Hellfire Gala outfits

Today, the Marvel Universe sees the publication of SWORD #6, following on from last week's Planet-Size X-Men, and is another of what the X-Men line calls a "red book" – a title you pretty much have to read if you are following the Krakoan storyline more widely. Previous examples in recent weeks were Marauders #20 and Planet-Size X-Men. That last issue saw the mutants of Krakoa and Arakko terraform Mars overnight into a new planet Arakko for the Arakkii mutants and established as the capital planet of the solar system, including intergalactic diplomatic procedures and institutions. A massive change for the Marvel Universe and one that it feels has to be reflected across the board.