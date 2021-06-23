Rating the X-Men's high-fashion Hellfire Gala outfits
Almost two years after Marvel's mutants changed forever with the acclaimed reboot House of X and Powers of X, the X-Men are celebrating their triumph in style with the ongoing Hellfire Gala. The event (running through the latest issues of Marauders, Hellions, Excalibur, X-Men, Children of the Atom, New Mutants, X-Corp, Wolverine, S.W.O.R.D., and Way of X, concluding with next week's installments of X-Factor and Cable) is modeled after the real-life Met Gala but dialed up to 11, as you would expect from the fashion-forward X-Men.ew.com