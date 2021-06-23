Cancel
Rating the X-Men's high-fashion Hellfire Gala outfits

By Christian Holub, Nick Romano
EW.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlmost two years after Marvel's mutants changed forever with the acclaimed reboot House of X and Powers of X, the X-Men are celebrating their triumph in style with the ongoing Hellfire Gala. The event (running through the latest issues of Marauders, Hellions, Excalibur, X-Men, Children of the Atom, New Mutants, X-Corp, Wolverine, S.W.O.R.D., and Way of X, concluding with next week's installments of X-Factor and Cable) is modeled after the real-life Met Gala but dialed up to 11, as you would expect from the fashion-forward X-Men.

After Mars, Hellfire Gala Makes Bigger Changes To Marvel Universe

Today, the Marvel Universe sees the publication of SWORD #6, following on from last week's Planet-Size X-Men, and is another of what the X-Men line calls a "red book" – a title you pretty much have to read if you are following the Krakoan storyline more widely. Previous examples in recent weeks were Marauders #20 and Planet-Size X-Men. That last issue saw the mutants of Krakoa and Arakko terraform Mars overnight into a new planet Arakko for the Arakkii mutants and established as the capital planet of the solar system, including intergalactic diplomatic procedures and institutions. A massive change for the Marvel Universe and one that it feels has to be reflected across the board.