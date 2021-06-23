Cancel
WTXL ABC 27 News

FWC: Bay scallop season opens July 1

By WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mMmPj_0adDFlbT00

Bay scallop season opens July 1 in Franklin-Jefferson, a portion of Taylor, & Levy-Hernando counties.

The season will be open through Sept. 24, including Carrabelle, Lanark, St. Marks, Cedar Key, Crystal River and Homosassa.

FWC asks people not to discard scallop shells in inshore waters, such as the Homosassa River or Crystal River, commonly used for recreational activities.

Piles of discarded scallop shells can create hazards for swimmers and damage seagrass habitat, according to FWC. Scallop shells can be discarded in a trash receptacle or offshore where they are more likely to disperse.

Daily bag limits in these areas are:

  • Two gallons of whole bay scallops in the shell or
  • One pint of bay scallop meat per person, with a
  • Maximum of 10 gallons of whole bay scallops in the shell or 1/2 gallon (4 pints) shucked bay scallop meat per vessel.

Throughout the season and region-wide, vessel limits do not allow an individual to exceed their personal bag limit.

Reduced bag limits apply in the Fenholloway River through the Suwannee River zone from June 15-30.

WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

