FAYETTEVILLE — Former Arkansas Razorback quarterback and NFL offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains has been named the tight ends coach by Head Coach Sam Pittman. Loggains, who lettered for the Razorbacks from 2001-04, has spent the last 13 seasons in the NFL primarily as a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator. He served in both those roles for the New York Jets the past two seasons after spending the 2018 season as the offensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins.