When the wind blows

WATKINSVILLE, Georgia—Jennings Mill Country Club Head PGA Professional Gary Miller stepped outside his home on the outskirts of Athens on Sunday night, June 6 to perform a simple honey-do. Monday is garbage day in his neighborhood, so he performed his weekly chore. Miller knew it was windy and rainy, and once outside, he could see conditions quickly deteriorating, with the wind kicking up and lightning lighting up the darkened sky. Miller wheeled his garbage can to the street and went back into his house. He thought, Wow, the storms are really big.