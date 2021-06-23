Historic Hatteras lighthouse getting a face-lift, inside and out

The Cape Hatteras Lighthouse is undergoing one of the most comprehensive restorations in its 151-year history.

New paint, brick repair and restoration of the metal work including stairs, braces, doors and window frames on 10 different levels could take up to three years to finish.

About 100,000 people a year climb the lighthouse — the tallest in America at 198 feet and 248 steps to the top. The image of the black-and-white candy stripe conical beacon is known worldwide.

But the Outer Banks elements take their toll and it remains closed for now.

It could reopen later this summer between stages of the work, said Mark Dowdle, deputy superintendent of National Park Service properties on the Outer Banks including Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

Crews began in April by removing layers of paint that date 45 years on 7,500 square feet of interior brick wall, he said.

They have run into coatings of an unidentified substance that is much more difficult to remove than ordinary paint, Dowdle said.

“To do the work without damaging the structure is very challenging,” he said.

Workers in protective clothing, enduring summer heat, have applied different types of chemical paint remover four or five times to penetrate the layers. After each application, they scrape off the softened paint by hand. Then, they power wash the remnants before spreading on a new protective coat of paint.

The renovation also includes restoring the two 10-foot-tall bronze exterior doors and replacing wooden interior doors. They will repair metal railings, beams, stairs and an original marble floor at the beacon’s base. Some of the vintage metal work to be replaced will have to be fabricated from scratch.

Crews will repaint the iconic exterior stripes working from scaffolding set high up on the structure. They cannot work if winds surpass about 20 mph.

The project’s final cost is not certain, but is expected to be in the millions depending on bids for future work and what problems turn up, Dowdle said. The interior paint job alone has a $1.4 million price tag.

They could finish in a year or it could take as long as three years, he said.

“We expect to encounter some issues that may take longer to resolve,” he said. “But we are certainly hoping for the shorter time period.”

