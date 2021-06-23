Pedestrian bridge collapses in D.C., blocking traffic and sending people to the hospital

A TikTok video went viral after it showed motorists pulling over to film and monitor an encounter between a Black woman and Missouri police.A string of cars stopped on the road near St Louis to ensure that the officers dealt with the woman appropriately, according to the TikTok user who filmed the incident.Multiple cars can be seen stopping in the road after a man riding with the woman was pulled out of the car by officers and she began screaming for help.No details were given in the video, which has more than 13,500 likes, about the police department involved in...