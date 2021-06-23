Cancel
Pedestrian bridge collapses in D.C., blocking traffic and sending people to the hospital

By Lauren Barry
 9 days ago

6 patients were assessed after pedestrian bridge collapse in Washington, D.C. and four were transported to hospitals. Emergency responders were also on site to mitigate danger from cars trapped under the bridge.

