Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach-based clothing designer Dapper Luq to showcase ‘Coastal Sunrise’ collection in Rwanda

By Sandra J. Pennecke, The Virginian-Pilot
Posted by 
 9 days ago

As Luqman Haskett Sr. ran along the shoreline in Virginia Beach, he peered at the sunrise and contemplated his next step in life.

The Naval officer, who retired in January 2020 after 22 years of service, would often retreat to the Oceanfront in the early morning hours. He took inspiration from the paintbrushed skyline and decided to make it the focus of his next collection.

“I believe a sunrise marks the beginning of a new day and as the world opens up, I see the start of many new beginnings,” Haskett Sr. said.

Known professionally as Dapper Luq, the designer is calling his 2021 spring and summer collection “Coastal Sunrise.” Featuring suits, tuxedos and coats for men and women, the collection will be showcased July 2-3 at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Kigali, Rwanda.

The Baltimore native developed his passion for fashion years earlier. In 2014, he started a men’s fashion blog that quickly garnered popularity. He collaborated with a men’s calendar called Beauty & Strength that was a breast cancer awareness fundraiser and was hand-picked to be Mr. February.

His modeling career grew and he walked the runways in New York, Washington, D.C., Virginia and North Carolina.

“The Dapper Hour” radio show launched in 2017. The Dapper Luq’s YouTube Channel came a year later.

Under the mentorship of Clavon Leonard, a New York-based designer, Haskett Sr.’s path became clearer.

In 2019 he launched his custom suit line focused on bringing unique suit colors and styles to men and women. He had been scheduled to show The Dapper Luq Collection in several international fashion weeks before the pandemic hit.

He premiered his collection at Oran Fashion Week in Algeria in March 2020 and then the coronavirus forced the world to shut down. In December, he was able to go to Tanzania and Ghana to participate in their fashion weeks.

“My plan was to do more international events in 2020,” Haskett Sr. said.

He opened his 500-square-foot showroom called The Dapper Luq, Custom Clothier in January 2020 on Holland Road in Virginia Beach where he does one-on-one client consultations for custom suits.

“We were born and had to evolve in a COVID environment,” Haskett Sr. said.

As the pandemic begins to wind down and 2021 moves along, he is looking forward to further showcasing his Virginia Beach-inspired collection in South Africa, Algeria and Seychelles.

Sandra J. Pennecke, 757-652-5836, sandra.pennecke@insidebiz.com

