Even if you got your COVID-19 vaccine, you need to hear this: The new Delta variant of the virus, which is more dangerous and "more transmissible," is here in the USA and will soon account for rising cases, especially in certain parts of the country. In response, Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb appeared on Face the Nation today to deliver 5 essential pieces of advice that could save your life. Read on for all 5, including which parts of the USA are "more vulnerable"—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.