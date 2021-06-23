Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Fourth of July Fiasco: There's a Shortage of Fireworks

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 9 days ago

Stephen Silver

Fireworks Shortage,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HT1IJ_0adDEhxw00

In 2020, Americans imported around 255 million pounds of fireworks, generating sales of around $2 billion, with a shortfall of 76 million pounds expected.

Fourth of July Fiasco: There's a Shortage of Fireworks

The United States’ emergence from the coronavirus pandemic has been accompanied by a series of unusual shortages and surpluses in the economy. There have been shortages of late of everything from lumber to gasoline to blood. Meanwhile, there’s a surplus of Girl Scout Cookies .

NBC News reported this week that the latest shortage is of fireworks — just in time for the biggest fireworks day of the year, July 4.

The network cited fireworks industry sources stating that fireworks supply is expected to be down thirty percent from 2020, due to “supply chain issues.”

In 2020, Americans imported around 255 million pounds of fireworks, generating sales of around $2 billion, with a shortfall of 76 million pounds expected.

More from The National Interest Shortage of Workers: The Real Coronavirus Vaccine Problem Yes, China Has a Strategic Pork Reserve Stimulus Payment Update: Why Joe Biden Could Say Yes to More Checks

The diminished supply has led to higher prices, as well as fireworks users having to mix and match from different sources. One fireworks operation in Wyoming recently posted a sign stating that they were closed, “due to product shortage.”

NBC also noted that there’s something unique about fireworks that has exacerbated the supply problems.

“Fireworks face unique shipping issues because only a handful of shipping lines currently accept them, the story said.  “Of them, only so many ships are available — and of those ships, only a limited portion of their cargo space can be allocated to material classified as hazardous, such as fireworks.”

Another expert told NBC that fireworks aren’t likely to be prioritized during the present crunch.

“Container capacity has been at a shortage for some time now. Couple that with the imbalance of vessels from the Suez Canal blockage — this has sent container pricing through the roof,” Glenn Koepke, SVP of Customer Success at FourKites logistics software company, told the network.

“Companies that have stable and committed volume with steamship lines are getting the service they need, where companies that have a very cyclical business with lumpiness in container demand are struggling to get capacity on vessels.”

However, NBC also notes that “shipping containers full of fireworks” are currently backed up in such places as Long Beach, California.

The TV station KTVO , in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, spoke to a specific vendor named Kim Martin about the shortage.

“We ordered seven containers, and we only got three in, and then it wasn't what we ordered,” Kim Martin, manager of Fire Palace in Lancaster, Missouri, told the TV station. “We just had to take whatever they could ship us because there weren't very many fireworks produced this year and not very many coming to the United States.”

"We were fortunate because we did get some containers, [and] our prices have been able to be cheaper than a lot of places,” Martin added. “Domestic stuff is always higher so that has been a problem too."

Stephen Silver, a technology writer for The National Interest, is a journalist, essayist, and film critic, who is also a contributor to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Philly Voice, Philadelphia Weekly, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, Living Life Fearless, Backstage magazine, Broad Street Review and Splice Today. The co-founder of the Philadelphia Film Critics Circle, Stephen lives in suburban Philadelphia with his wife and two sons. Follow him on Twitter at @StephenSilver.

Image: Reuters

Community Policy
National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
47K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Stephen Silver
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Fourth Of July#Americans#Nbc News#Companies#Ktvo#Fire Palace#The Philadelphia Inquirer#Philly Voice#Philadelphia Weekly#Living Life#Backstage#Broad Street Review#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
Washington, DCPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Pelosi cancels the Fourth of July

During an average year, the U.S. Capitol welcomes 2.5 million visitors, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has refused to reopen the Capitol to visitors — school groups, families, or anyone hoping to see the legislative branch in action. To make matters worse, Pelosi’s refusal even to allow visitors on the Capitol grounds resulted in the outdoor concert regularly held on the Capitol’s west front to celebrate our nation’s independence being canceled.
EntertainmentDaily Gate City

On This Day: 2 July 1991

In 1991, a Guns N' Roses concert in St. Louis ended in arrests and injuries after Axl Rose spotted a camera in the audience. (2 July) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/fc7550640340468e95b75339a061769a.
Photographycrossroadstoday.com

AP Week in Pictures: North America

JUNE 25 – JULY 1, 2021. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from the North American region. The selection was curated by AP photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York. Follow AP visual journalism:. Instagram:...
Public HealthSand Hills Express

This week on “Face the Nation,” July 4

Jeffrey Zients – White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator. TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings. Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m.,...
Aerospace & Defensewdrb.com

VIDEO: US Marine severely wounded in Afghanistan stands for national anthem at Stanley Cup game

(FOX NEWS) -- Retired Lieutenant Colonel Ty Edwards was given a grim prognosis of ever standing or walking again he was severely wounded in combat in Afghanistan in 2008. But according to a report by Fox News, on Wednesday, the 20-year- Marine did just that, as he was cheered on by a crowd of more than 17,000 fans at Tampa Bay's Amalie Arena during the national anthem before Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

Official who said Champlain Towers were ‘in very good shape’ also inspected building that collapsed in 1997

The same official who allegedly said Champlain Towers were “in very good shape” three years ago also inspected a building that collapsed in 1997.In 2018, Ross Prieto was the chief building official in Surfside, Florida, where he allegedly delivered a glowing report on the doomed condo’s condition. But before that, The New York Times has revealed, he was the assistant director of building and zoning for Miami Shores, where another disaster occurred decades ago.According to the Times, Mr Prieto made multiple visits to the Biscayne Kennel Club as it was being demolished by an “unlicensed, uninsured and unregistered subcontractor.”...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden hails jobs numbers, gets testy with questions

President Biden on Friday hailed a new report showing the U.S. added 850,000 jobs in June, describing it as “historic progress” that he attributed to his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package signed into law in March. He also grew impatient while fielding several questions about the withdrawal of U.S. troops...
Arizona StateNewsweek

Arizona Retreat Bans People Who Had COVID Vaccine

An Arizona retreat appears to have banned people who had the coronavirus vaccine from staying and or using its services. Sedona Ranch Retreats in Arizona, which offers life coaching, "past life regression" and cannabis coaching sessions, opens its doors to people searching for a form of healing. It also offers...
MilitaryUSNI News

The Navy Must Hide in Plain Sight

The attack had been years in the making, but the sailors on the USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG-108) had no way of knowing it. For the bridge team, time seemed to grind to a halt. Amid the myriad alarms and the captain shouting at everyone, the officer of the deck knew only that the ship seemed to have suffered a catastrophic power failure in the middle of the South China Sea.1 Down in the combat information center, the scene was dark—literally. A few sailors managed to turn on flashlights and battle lanterns, but the darkness was foreboding.