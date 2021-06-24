Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NASCAR Game Highlights

NASCAR | Jeff Gordon to become vice chairman at Hendrick Motorsports in 2022

Posted by 
NASCAR Game Highlights
NASCAR Game Highlights
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yPXMg_0adDEfCU00

NASCAR Hall of Famer and four-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jeff Gordon will step away from the FOX Sports booth and into a new role as vice chairman at Hendrick Motorsports in 2022.

NASCAR Game Highlights

NASCAR Game Highlights

Los Angeles, CA
71
Followers
68
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of NASCAR

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Gordon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vice Chairman#Nascar Cup Series#Nascar Hall Of Famer#Fox Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Sports
Related
Motorsportsrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Jeff Gordon leaving Fox booth, joining Hendrick Motorsports

NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Jeff Gordon has decided to leave Fox Sports after this season to join Hendrick Motorsports as owner Rick Hendrick's No. 2 man. Gordon, 49, will work on a daily basis as vice chairman and co-owner. He is scheduled to begin his new assignment Jan. 1.
Motorsportsmrn.com

Gordon named vice chairman at Hendrick

NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Jeff Gordon will trade in the microphone for the front office at Hendrick Motorsports. The four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion will become the second-ranking member of the organization to chairman and majority owner Rick Hendrick. The 49-year-old Gordon will assume the executive management role effective Jan. 1, 2022.
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Pocono

Event: NASCAR Cup Series (18 and 19 of 36) THREE IN A ROW: Last Sunday in the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway, Kyle Larson led 264 of 300 laps in the No. 5 Valvoline Chevrolet to capture his third consecutive NASCAR Cup Series points-paying race. In the NASCAR modern era (1972 – present), eight drivers have won a record four straight races including former Hendrick Motorsports drivers Jimmie Johnson (2007) and Jeff Gordon (1998).
Long Pond, PAracintoday.com

Gordon Happy To Be Heading ‘Home’

LONG POND, Pa. – Jeff Gordon knew entering the 2021 NASCAR season it would be his last with Fox Sports, that it was time to devote fulltime to Hendrick Motorsports so he could again focus on his first love – competition. “I feel like I’m at the place in my...
CelebritiesThe Sun US

What is Jeff Gordon’s net worth?

JEFF Gordon is one of NASCAR's most famous drivers. Gordon, 49, has made his career by being a race car driver in NASCAR. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gordon's net worth is an estimated $200 million. From racing alone, he has made an estimated $500 million in winnings and endorsements...
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Did Jeff Gordon almost switch to Formula 1?

Four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon recently spoke on the Beyond the Grid podcast about his potential Formula 1 move. In June 2003 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon took part in a car swap with Formula 1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya, giving him the opportunity to pilot Montoya’s Williams FW24 machine.
Indianapolis, INracer.com

Jeff Gordon returns to USAC midgets at IMS Dirt Track

NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Jeff Gordon returned to his racing roots Thursday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, driving exhibition laps in a United States Auto Club Midget car for the first time in 30 years. “I feel like I’ve gone back 25 years,” said Gordon, 49, after driving a Clauson-Marshall...
Motorsportshendrickmotorsports.com

Gordon reveals long path to becoming vice chairman

CONCORD, N.C. -- Jeff Gordon’s path to vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports has been a long time in the making, according to the four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion. Hendrick Motorsports announced last week that Gordon will be taking on the specially made position, which will make him the second-ranking team official to chairman and majority owner Rick Hendrick. Gordon’s promotion comes after years of working with Hendrick on the business side of motor sports, even while Gordon was racing in Hendrick’s No. 24 Chevrolet.
Motorsportsracer.com

Hendrick role 'more about coming home' - Gordon

Jeff Gordon has been a presence at Hendrick Motorsports since his full-time NASCAR Cup Series driving career ended in 2015. However, that presence now “gets ramped up to a whole other level” as Gordon becomes vice chairman of the organization. “I’m excited. It’s been in discussion for a long time...
Motorsportsmrn.com

Gordon leaves door open for Johnson

Hendrick Motorsports made bombshell news last week by outlining their plan for succession, tapping four-time NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to the role of vice chairman. Might another multi-time champ with close ties to the organization be next in line for a management role?. Gordon met the media before Sunday’s Explore...
MotorsportsPosted by
The Spun

Jeff Gordon Reacts To Landing New Job In NASCAR

The legendary Jeff Gordon has been out of the spotlight – even in the midst of his role with Fox Sports – since his retirement in 2015. The 49-year-old made a few headlines on Sunday, though, after landing a new gig in the NASCAR world. Gordon was named the vice...
Indianapolis, INplanetf1.com

How close did NASCAR legend Gordon get to F1?

Four-time NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon did speak to multiple Formula 1 teams, but a career in the series never seemed realistic. Back in June 2003, Gordon took part in a test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway which saw him swap machinery with then Williams driver Juan Pablo Montoya. That gave Gordon...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Jeff Gordon on HMS: "This is where my true passion lies"

The NASCAR Hall of Fame driver has long held an equity stake in Hendrick Motorsports and when Fox’s half of the NASCAR season was complete each year, Gordon would turn his attention to working with HMS. On Jan. 1, Gordon will formalize his role at Hendrick, becoming its vice chairman,...
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Jeff Gordon out at Fox, moving to new role for 2022

After six years in the Fox NASCAR broadcast booth, four-time Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon is taking on a new role in 2022. NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon will not return to the Fox NASCAR broadcast booth for the 2022 season, as he has decided to become the second-ranking member of Hendrick Motorsports to chairman and majority owner Rick Hendrick.