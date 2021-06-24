NASCAR | Jeff Gordon to become vice chairman at Hendrick Motorsports in 2022

CONCORD, N.C. -- Jeff Gordon’s path to vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports has been a long time in the making, according to the four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion. Hendrick Motorsports announced last week that Gordon will be taking on the specially made position, which will make him the second-ranking team official to chairman and majority owner Rick Hendrick. Gordon’s promotion comes after years of working with Hendrick on the business side of motor sports, even while Gordon was racing in Hendrick’s No. 24 Chevrolet.