Jamaica is now facing a COVID-19 vaccine shortage, three weeks after receiving over 55,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. In May, Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton had said that those doses would have been reserved for persons due for their second vaccine shot this month. But during a press conference last week, Tufton revealed that those vaccines are close to running out and the ministry will now have to prioritize Jamaicans over the age of 50.