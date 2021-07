BUILDING BLOCKS OF THE FUTURE: What families need to know to prevent drownings in Summer 2021

Disclaimer: This post is sponsored by Trane Residential. Thanks for supporting the brands that support this blog. We’ve made lots of changes throughout our house over the past two years. Some of the changes were cosmetic – like fresh paint and new trim – and others were not quite so glamorous – like repairing the tuckpointing on our brick. Today’s improvement isn’t the most stunning before and after I’ve ever shared, but it’s one of the most essential parts of our home – our HVAC system.