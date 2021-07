A little over a week ago we gave you a look at the Space Jam: A New Legacy Xbox Wireless Controllers that Xbox and Warner Bros. collaborated on, but today they took the Space Jam: A New Legacy collaboration game (pun intended) to another level. This morning, to coincide with the release of Space Jam: A New Legacy — The Game, Xbox and Nike announced that on July 15 at 7:00am PT, there will be an exclusive Space Jam: A New Legacy drop hitting the SNKRS app, featuring the “Road Runner vs. Wil E. Coyote” LeBron 18 Lows that were teased in early looks of the Space Jam: A New Legacy collection from Nike and Converse.