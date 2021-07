Two men accused of running a drug trafficking operation out of a house on Lake Street in Akron were convicted in U.S. District Court on Thursday. Justin D. Martin, 34, of Detroit and Brandon L. Sheridan, 35, of Mobile, Alabama, were charged with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of 14 firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.