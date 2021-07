Davion Mintz is back for another season, with the standout guard announcing Thursday he will be withdrawing from the NBA Draft to play one final year in Lexington. “I want to thank everyone for the support they have provided me the last couple of months while I pursued my dream of playing professionally,” Mintz said. “I really appreciate the support from my coaches, my teammates and my family while I went through this process. I wanted to give it a real shot and I feel like I did that. I know that I am ready and closer to my ultimate goal of playing in the NBA.