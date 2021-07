JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Lawmakers on the House Budget Committee moved to approve controversial changes to the state’s Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC). The change, recommended by Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick’s Accelerated Redemption Study Committee within the Missouri Housing Development Commission (MHDC), would essentially require the state to outlay an additional $25 million in tax credit spending upfront in order to offer some developers the opportunity to cash out quicker on their developments. Fitzpatrick’s committee unanimously approved the recommendation to expand the program from 20 percent of developments to 50 percent of credits.