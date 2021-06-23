US children pay high price for gun violence

AAP — American Academy of Pediatrics. Pediatricians and emergency medicine physicians have long struggled with the evaluation and management of well-appearing infants presenting to the emergency department after what parents have described as a near-death experience. In 1986, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) defined these events as apparent life-threatening events (ALTEs).1 These were events that were characterized as frightening to the caregiver and involved some combination of apnea, choking, gagging, color changes, or changes in muscle tone. Over the years since then, many investigators have sought to identify the risk to infants who have experienced such an event. However, studies were often limited by the vagueness of the original definition, which included some aspect of a subjective understanding of the event by a parent or other caregiver. In 2016, the AAP published a new practice guideline that changed the name for these events from “ALTE” to “brief resolved unexplained event” (BRUE), sought to better define these events, and described low-risk criteria that could be used to safely discharge patients to home after an event.2 However, it remains unclear as to the overlap in patient populations between these two groups, BRUE and ALTE. This is especially important …