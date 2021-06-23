Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

US children pay high price for gun violence

By Public Library of Science
MedicalXpress
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInitial hospitalization costs for pediatric firearm injuries across the U.S. were an average of $109 million annually, according to a study published June 23, 2021 in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Jordan S. Taylor and colleagues from the Stanford University School of Medicine, U.S. Gun violence is a huge...

medicalxpress.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Mental Health#Plos One#Healthcare Cost And
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Public Safetywesm913.org

Safety Survey: Impact of Pandemic & Gun Violence

Over the last year Americans have feared the coronavirus as it spread across the nation. But, there has also been a spate of mass shootings which has raised concerns about gun violence. Delmarva Public Media's Don Rush talked with Rebecca Edwards, a Safewise Security Expert, about what the 2021 State of Safety Survey found about the fears that Americans have.
Herndon, VAVirginia Connection Newspapers

Opinion: Commentary: Gun Violence Epidemic

Three people were shot to death in Herndon last week—a mother and her two children, in an incident the police termed “horrific.” The shootings will not make the list of mass murders as the official definition of a mass murder is four people or more. Over the past several weeks there have been murders of one and two people in Reston in different incidents but not reaching the threshold to be termed a mass murder. Mass or not, it is too many. The number also affects the media coverage. A murder here and there has unfortunately become so commonplace that it makes the back page of print media and barely a mention in broadcast media. The fear is that we are becoming immune to what is happening in our communities, and while we are by no means accepting of what is happening there seems to be less outrage unless a large number of people have been killed or wounded.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Biden speaks about gun violence as US crime surges

Biden pledges new "crackdown" on gun dealers who violate existing law: "We'll find you" President Biden this afternoon announced a “major crackdown” on gun dealers who violate existing law saying his administration would implement a "zero tolerance" policy to ensure weapons dealers "can't sell death and mayhem on our streets.”
Relationshipsarcamax.com

These Moms Lost Sons to Gun Violence. The Want Help.

Tina Ford understands the toll of gun violence like few of us ever will. She lives with it every day. In April 2019, her, son, Armani Ford, a local high school football legend, was shot and killed in his hometown of Clairton, Pa., a steel town in the Monogahela River Valley, just south of Pittsburgh. He was just 23 years old.
Kidsfox26houston.com

Spanking worsens children’s behavior, study finds

LOS ANGELES - A new study found that corporal punishment, like spanking, doesn’t yield positive results in a child’s behavior and could in fact inflict real harm. The findings were published Monday in The Lancet after researchers looked at 69 previous studies from several countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, China, Colombia, Greece, Japan, Switzerland, and Turkey. Some results showed a mix of negative and positive outcomes of parents using corporal punishment, but most showed a negative impact of the disciplinary action.
Placer County, CAgoldcountrymedia.com

Stop the gun violence now

It’s easy to get a false sense of security that gun violence is not a problem in Placer County. After all, we ran a story on the June 18 front page (“FBI stats reveal Placer communities among safest in state“) that Lincoln, Rocklin, Roseville and Folsom have some of the lowest crime rates in California.
Oakland, CABayInsider

'Stop The Violence': Cease Fire Director addresses Oakland's gun violence

With concerns over public safety and gun violence in Oakland on the rise, Rev. Damita Davis-Howard, director of Oakland's Cease Fire program, says her program did not come from law enforcement, but community members. Their strategy seeks a positive impact with those who inflict gun violence on the community and its victims. They also try to give young people hope beyond their current circumstances.
Oklahoma Statereadfrontier.org

Help us learn more about gun violence in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is a Top 10 state in rates of gun deaths and gun injuries. Oklahoma is also a state of high gun ownership, with more than half of all adults living in a household with a firearm. Gun policies in Oklahoma typically center on expanding firearm access and allowing more...
RelationshipsPosted by
The Independent

One in four parents will not get their child vaccinated against Covid, poll finds

A new poll has found that a quarter of adults in the United States do not intend to get their children vaccinated against Covid-19 because many of them are waiting for more research to prove the safety and effectiveness of the shots. A Harris poll, conducted between 11-13 June among 2,015 adults in the US, found that of the 25 per cent who do not intend to get their children vaccinated, 51 per cent say they are waiting for more research to prove the safety and effectiveness (37 per cent) of these vaccines.As many as 6 in 10 parents, or...
Valparaiso, INNWI.com

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: No such thing as gun violence

Let’s quit using the term gun violence. There’s no such thing. But violent people do exist. The Constitution gives citizens the right to use guns as a tool to guarantee their freedom and security. What should be done when people misuse this tool? Put the guilty before a firing squad so families victimized by gun crimes can witness the administration of justice.
Public SafetyNapa Valley Register

The urgency of gun violence prevention

June is Gun Violence Awareness Month, a chance to remember the lives lost to gun violence and the families and communities impacted by these tragedies. It is also a reminder that gun violence continues to be an alarming threat to the health and safety of our communities. As the chairman of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force, I have been working with my colleagues to ensure Congress is taking the necessary steps to combat this epidemic.
PoliticsFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

DeSantis won’t protect us from more gun violence | Letters to the editor

Gov. Ron DeSantis said we need a moment of silence in schools to make up for taking religion out of daily life. He should spend more time and efforts trying to keep citizens safe from gun violence. The recent killings at Publix have kept everyone up at night and have probably changed our daily habits.
Public SafetyGreensburg Daily News

Regarding gun violence

I wrote this letter to our Senator Todd Young and I thought your readers might like to see it. According to Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit corporation to provide accurate information, in 2019 there were more than 15,400 deaths by guns, not including suicides, and there were 417 mass shootings with four or more victims.
Kidsaappublications.org

Defining Risk Factors for Children Following a BRUE: The Need to Revisit the AAP BRUE Guideline

AAP — American Academy of Pediatrics. Pediatricians and emergency medicine physicians have long struggled with the evaluation and management of well-appearing infants presenting to the emergency department after what parents have described as a near-death experience. In 1986, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) defined these events as apparent life-threatening events (ALTEs).1 These were events that were characterized as frightening to the caregiver and involved some combination of apnea, choking, gagging, color changes, or changes in muscle tone. Over the years since then, many investigators have sought to identify the risk to infants who have experienced such an event. However, studies were often limited by the vagueness of the original definition, which included some aspect of a subjective understanding of the event by a parent or other caregiver. In 2016, the AAP published a new practice guideline that changed the name for these events from “ALTE” to “brief resolved unexplained event” (BRUE), sought to better define these events, and described low-risk criteria that could be used to safely discharge patients to home after an event.2 However, it remains unclear as to the overlap in patient populations between these two groups, BRUE and ALTE. This is especially important …