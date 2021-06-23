Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Melatonin in mice: There's more to this hormone than sleep

By RIKEN
MedicalXpress
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at the RIKEN Center for Brain Science and the RIKEN BioResource Research Center in Japan, along with collaborators at the State University of New York at Buffalo, have created a mouse model that allows the study of naturally occurring melatonin. Published in the Journal of Pineal Research, these first experiments using the new mice showed that natural melatonin was linked to a pre-hibernation state that allows mice to slow down their metabolism and survive when food is scarce, or temperatures are cold.

medicalxpress.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Disorder#Hormones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
News Break
Science
Related
HealthHealthline

8 Tips for How to Get More REM Sleep

Insomnia, undiagnosed sleep disorders and chronic sleep deprivation can result in a lack of rapid eye movement (REM) sleep, which can have a serious impact on your quality of life — and your health. Good sleep is important for our bodies and minds. Without it, it’s hard to concentrate, our...
TechnologyMedicalXpress

New microchip sensor measures stress hormones from drop of blood

A Rutgers-led team of researchers has developed a microchip that can measure stress hormones in real time from a drop of blood. The study appears in the journal Science Advances. Cortisol and other stress hormones regulate many aspects of our physical and mental health, including sleep quality. High levels of...
WorkoutsEurekAlert

Benefits of acute aerobic exercise on cognitive function: Why do 50% of studies find no connection?

Over the past 20 years, many studies have investigated the effects of acute aerobic exercise on cognitive performance. In recent years, meta-analyses*1 of data from these previous research studies have demonstrated that these a single bout of moderate aerobic exercise temporarily improves cognitive performance. However, close examination of the individual research studies on this topic revealed that in approximately 50% of studies, no beneficial link between acute aerobic exercise and cognitive function was found.
ScienceNeuroscience News

How Environmental Factors Could Provide for a Young Brain

Summary: Growing up and experiencing stimulating environments throughout life help to keep the hippocampus “young”, and can help to preserve mental fitness in old age. A stimulating environment keeps the “hippocampus” – which is the brain’s memory control center – young, so to speak. Causes of this are molecular mechanisms that affect gene regulation. These current findings from studies in mice provide clues as to why an active, varied life can help preserve mental fitness in old age.
ScienceScienceBlog.com

Identifying the Neural Link Between Gut Bacteria and Social Behavior in Mice

Could the germs that live inside of our bodies be affecting our ability to socialize and make friends? Research conducted in recent decades suggests that the answer—for mice—is yes. Research has shown that the communities of bacteria that live in a mouse’s gut are essential for the animals to exhibit...
ScienceMedicalXpress

What is daydreaming? Parts of the brain show sleep-like activity when your mind wanders

Our attention is a powerful lens, allowing our brains to pick out the relevant details out of the overwhelming flow of information reaching us every second. However, scientists estimate we spend up to half our waking lives thinking about something other than the task at hand: our minds are wandering. This is striking considering the potential negative consequences, from decreased school or work performance to tragic traffic accidents.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Sense of smell in older adults declines when it comes to meat, but not vanilla

Contrary to what science once suggested, older people with a declining sense of smell do not have comprehensively dampened olfactory ability for odors in general—it simply depends upon the type of odor. Researchers at the University of Copenhagen reached this conclusion after examining a large group of older Danes' and their intensity perception of common food odors.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Methylglyoxal detoxification deficits causes schizophrenia-like behavioral abnormalities

Methylglyoxal (MG) is a highly reactive α-ketoaldehyde formed endogenously as a byproduct of the glycolytic pathway. MG accumulates under conditions of hyperglycemia, impaired glucose metabolism, or oxidative stress. An excess of MG formation causes mitochondrial impairment and reactive oxygen species (ROS) production that further increases oxidative stress. It also leads...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

8 Hidden Health Effects of Chronic Stress

Anecdotally, many medical providers report increased cases of things like dizziness and tooth grinding as people suffer higher stress levels. Stress can lead to hair loss, often because the stress response pushes follicles into the resting phase. During times of prolonged stress, muscles may maintain a state of hypervigilance, leading...
HealthNeuroscience News

Researchers Reduce Severity of Sleep Apnea by at Least 30%

Summary: Two existing medications have been repurposed to treat sleep apnea. Researchers report the medications reduce symptoms of sleep apnea by 30%. New research published in The Journal of Physiology shows that researchers have successfully repurposed two existing medications to reduce the severity of sleep apnea in people by at least 30 percent.
MedicalXpress

Regular physical activity linked to more 'fit' preteen brains

We know exercise has many health benefits. A new study from Boston Children's Hospital adds another benefit: Physical activity appears to help organize children's developing brains. The study, led by Dr. Caterina Stamoulis, analyzed brain imaging data from nearly 6,000 9- and 10-year-olds. It found that physical activity was associated...
ScienceMedicalXpress

A noninvasive technique for neurological conditions

Indiana University School of Medicine researchers are developing a new, noninvasive brain stimulation technique to treat neurological disorders, including pain, traumatic brain injury (TBI), epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease and more. "Given the increasing use of brain stimulation in human brain study and treatment of neurological diseases, this research can...
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

'Time Cells' Identified in Our Brains Encode The Flow of Time, Scientists Say

How does the human brain keep track of the order of events in a sequence? New research suggests that 'time cells' – neurons in the hippocampus thought to represent temporal information – could be the glue that sticks our memories together in the right sequence so that we can properly recall the correct order in which things happened. Evidence for these kinds of sequence-tracking time cells was previously found in rats, where specific neuron assemblies are thought to support the recollection of events and the planning of action sequences – but less is known about how episodic memory is encoded in the human...
Kidsaappublications.org

Thinking about melatonin to help kids sleep? Ask your pediatrician

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on children’s sleep, and more families are turning to melatonin supplements to help. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) encourages parents to talk with their pediatrician before their child takes melatonin supplements. Pediatricians can answer questions and offer guidance on how and when to use melatonin.
AmazonNew York Post

This innovative baby sleep machine is priced better than Amazon’s Prime Day

Discover startups, services, products and more from our partner StackCommerce. NY Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. Anyone who’s had a baby in the family or friendship circle knows that it’s tough to keep a little one calm and quiet. And it’s just a fact of life that the youngest members of a family will make a bit of noise – it’s in their nature, and how they begin to understand the world. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t ways to encourage quiet in infant children. You just need to know the right methods and discover the right products that can help a baby stay calm and quiet.
ScienceNeuroscience News

Scientists Discover a New Class of Memory Cells in the Brain

Summary: Researchers have identified a novel population of neurons in the temporal pole that links facial perception to long-term memory. Scientists have long searched in vain for a class of brain cells that could explain the visceral flash of recognition that we feel when we see a very familiar face, like that of our grandmothers. But the proposed “grandmother neuron”–a single cell at the crossroads of sensory perception and memory, capable of prioritizing an important face over the rabble–remained elusive.
Healthlynchburgliving.com

6 Tips to Improve Your Sleep

If you want to feel your best inside and out, it starts with a good night’s rest. In today’s “always on” society, sleep is often thought of as wasted time or a luxury we cannot afford. However, that way of thinking comes at a price—having detrimental effects on our overall health and well-being. Sleep deprivation has been linked to depression, weight gain, diabetes, high blood pressure, heart attacks, impaired immunity, decreased work productivity, and more.