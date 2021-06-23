Cancel
Celebrities

'Dynasty' Star Joan Collins Told Piers Morgan She Disliked "Misogynistic Pr*ck" John Forsythe

DoYouRemember?
 9 days ago
Dynasty famously followed the cutthroat and gritty drama between the Carrington and Colby families. Reportedly, tensions existed between the cast members playing these characters – even ones in the same family – as Joan Collins shares that she found co-star John Forsythe to be “misogynistic.”

In fact, she shared with Piers Morgan during one of his Life Stories on Sunday, Collins outright said “I didn’t like him.” Collins, 88, had a lot more to say on working with the voice of Charles Townsend from Charlie’s Angels.

Joan Collins claims John Forsythe was a misogynist – among other names

Joan Collins spoke of misogyny from John Forsythe and those who decided their Dynasty salaries / YouTube via ITV

Joan Collins did not mince words about her former co-star John Forsythe, who she worked with playing his TV-ex, Alexis Carrington Colby. Firstly, she shared that Forsythe always had to be “front and center” and was reluctant to share the spotlight. That even meant “any publicity that went out about the show, he always had to be front and center.”

She further revealed, “He also had it in his contract that he always had to have $5,000 an episode more than anybody else in the cast.” This was not the first time a male star received significantly more than a female counterpart, and Collins felt, “They were so misogynistic they allowed this to happen.” She also called Forsythe himself a “misogynistic pr*ck.”

Collins believes she deserved far more

DYNASTY, John Forsythe and Joan Collins as Blake Carrington and Alexis Carrington-Colby, 1981-1989. © Aaron Spelling Prod. / Courtesy: Everett Collection

During their time on the show, Collins priced Forsythe’s salary at “like 25 or $30,000” per episode, while she says hers was $15,000 each episode. To finally get up to $120,000 for herself “came with a caveat that they’d only put me in half the episodes as [they] couldn’t afford to pay me.”

Reportedly, Collins had good advice to prepare herself for situations like this with Forsythe, from none other than Marilyn Monroe, who she says warned her, “Beware of the wolves in Hollywood, honey, because if they don’t get what they want, they will cancel your contract.” Indeed, when Collins rewatched some Dynasty herself during lockdown, she felt, “I was impressed by myself. Quite frankly, I think I should have got more [money].”

