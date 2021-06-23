Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Travel to Florida is surging this summer, but so are storm-related delays

By Jeremy Deaton
SFGate
 9 days ago

In April 2020, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, the number of daily flights overseen by the Federal Aviation Administration dipped below 11,000. Now, with coronavirus vaccination rates trending upward and case numbers relatively low, Americans are ready to travel again. The FAA is managing 40,000 flights a day at this point and expects to handle as many as 48,000 flights daily by the end of the summer.

www.sfgate.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Forecasts#Wind Speed#Americans#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Weather
News Break
Air Travel
News Break
Travel
News Break
FAA
Related
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Star U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for month after positive marijuana test, putting Olympics in doubt

Star sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has been suspended for one month after a testing positive for marijuana, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced Friday, putting her participation in the Tokyo Olympics in doubt. Shortly before the decision was announced, the 21-year-old Richardson took responsibility during an interview on "Today." "I know...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CNN

Richard Branson: 'I would love Jeff Bezos to come and see our flight off'

New York (CNN Business) — Richard Branson, the British billionaire and entrepreneur, announced late Thursday that he would attempt to go to space on July 11, just nine days before the world's richest man, Jeff Bezos, will make his own spaceflight. But even as he effectively cut ahead of Bezos, Branson dismissed the notion of it being a "race" and went so far as to invite his fellow billionaire to come watch.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden backs major military sexual assault reform

Biden's support comes as the administration on Friday officially rolled out the findings of the Independent Review Commission, which was tasked with studying ways to eradicate what has been a pervasive issue in the military. "I strongly support Secretary Austin’s announcement that he is accepting the core recommendations put forward...