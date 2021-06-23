Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

English neighborhoods which have less-healthy diets estimated by modelling study

By Public Library of Science
MedicalXpress
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new analysis identifies neighborhoods within England where consumption of fruits, vegetables, and sugar-sweetened beverages by adults is estimated to differ significantly from recommendations. These areas may benefit from targeted approaches to improve diet. Dianna Smith of the University of Southampton, U.K., and colleagues present the findings in the open-access journal PLOS ONE on June 23, 2021.

medicalxpress.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Modelling#Urban Areas#Healthy Diets#London Boroughs#Resource Allocation#Uk#English#Plos One#Smith Dm#Vogel C#Campbell M#Alwan N
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Related
DietsMindBodyGreen

This Is The Best Diet For Healthy Aging, According To A New Study

At mbg, we wholeheartedly believe in the power of food to enhance your health and longevity. In fact, it's something we've written about time and time again. Of course, there are a wealth of opinions in terms of which pantry staples to reach for, but a recent study in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition identified a diet that might be able to promote healthy aging via epigenetics (don't worry; we'll explain what that means below).
Dietsnewfoodmagazine.com

Study confirms heart health benefits of Mediterranean diet

Researchers in the United States have confirmed the prevalent belief that a Mediterranean style diet can help protect against heart diseases. With almost one in nine deaths in America attributed to sudden cardiac death (SCD), researchers sought to identify more precise links between diet and heart health. The Mediterranean diet has been widely praised for its abundance of vegetables, fruits, whole grains and unsaturated fat, giving it a reputation for providing good health and long life.
Dietsfinchannel.com

A Diet that’s Healthy for People, and the Planet

This year’s Harvard Nutrition and Obesity Symposium took a hard look at the relationship between the individual’s dietary health and the planet’s environmental well-being. Presented by the Nutrition Obesity Research Center at Harvard in partnership with the Harvard Medical School Division of Nutrition, Tuesday’s daylong virtual event brought together global experts to examine obesity and malnutrition in the context of global warming, zoonotic disease, and other agriculture-related threats.
FitnessColumbian

Study: Pain, high-fat Western diet linked

The Western diet is associated with many ills, and now chronic pain may be added to the list. Fats provide important health benefits, but they can be too much of a good thing. Most people eat too many omega-6 fats and not enough omega-3. A new study looks at the potential for omega-6 fats’ influence on neuropathic pain in people with diabetes and other conditions.
NutritionNeuroscience News

Study Associates Organic Food Intake in Childhood With Better Cognitive Development

Summary: Children whose diet included more organic foods scored better on tests of fluid intelligence and working memory, a new study reveals. A study analysing the association between a wide variety of prenatal and childhood exposures and neuropsychological development in school-age children has found that organic food intake is associated with better scores on tests of fluid intelligence (ability to solve novel reasoning problems) and working memory (ability of the brain to retain new information while it is needed in the short term).
Dietssyvnews.com

Ask the Doctors: Healthy diets should include trace amounts of iodine

Dear Doctor: I like trying the different kinds of salt that are available these days, but my grandmother says that unless you use iodized salt, you don't get enough iodine in your diet, which is dangerous. Is she right? What happens if you don't get enough?. Your grandmother is correct...
DietsPosted by
9&10 News

Healthy Living: Slashing Calories Without Dieting

Losing weight is a real battle. In fact, 65% of those who successfully complete a fad diet will end up gaining all their weight back, but cutting calories. doesn’t have to leave you hungry. Some people want to enjoy the foods they love without feeling guilty. Here are some tips:...
DietsHouston Chronicle

Plant-based or low-fat: Which is the better diet?

Q: I’ve have been diagnosed with mild atherosclerosis, and my doctor says I have to improve my diet. Is it more important to eat a low-fat diet or a plant-based one?. A: We’re glad you’re interested in taking steps to reverse your developing cardiovascular disease. We can outline the pros of each approach for you to discuss with your doctor.
HealthMedicalXpress

Study finds changes in wealth tied to changes in cardiovascular health

A new study by investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital examines the associations between wealth mobility and long-term cardiovascular health. The multidisciplinary study borrowed methodology from the field of economics to analyze longitudinal changes in wealth. The team's results indicate that negative wealth mobility is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular events, while positive wealth changes are associated with a decreased risk of cardiovascular events. Their results are published in JAMA Cardiology.
HealthNews-Medical.net

Organic food intake linked with better fluid intelligence and working memory in children

A study analyzing the association between a wide variety of prenatal and childhood exposures and neuropsychological development in school-age children has found that organic food intake is associated with better scores on tests of fluid intelligence (ability to solve novel reasoning problems) and working memory (ability of the brain to retain new information while it is needed in the short term). The study, published in Environmental Pollution, was conceived and designed by researchers at the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal)--a centre supported by the "la Caixa" Foundation--and the Pere Virgili Health Research Institute (IISPV-CERCA).
Dietsdoctorslounge.com

Diet Rich in Omega 3 Fatty Acids Cuts Migraines in Adults

THURSDAY, July 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Interventions that increase dietary intake of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), with or without a decrease in linoleic acid, alter bioactive mediators that are implicated in migraine and reduce headaches, but they do not improve headache-related quality of life, according to a study published online June 30 in The BMJ.
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Study shows effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the health of women aged 50 to 70 years

In a study involving 34 women aged 50-70, researchers at the University of São Paulo (USP) in Brazil performed objective measurements of the impact on the subjects' health of the decrease in physical activity observed during the period of social distancing and isolation imposed by COVID-19. Tests conducted after the first 16 weeks of confinement pointed to a deterioration in their overall health, including loss of muscle strength and diminished aerobic capacity, as well as elevated levels of cholesterol and glycated hemoglobin, both of which are risk factors for metabolic disorders.
Healthknowridge.com

Vitamin D in body may predict your future death risks

In a recent study, scientists found that the circulating vitamin D levels in the blood may be an effective predictor of future health risks in aging men. The finding suggests the free, precursor form of vitamin D found circulating in the bloodstream is a more accurate predictor of future health and disease risk than total vitamin D.
FitnessMedscape News

High Physical Activity Levels May Counter Serious Health Harms of Poor Sleep

Physical activity levels at or above the weekly recommended amounts may counter the serious health harms associated with poor sleep quality, suggests a large long-term study, published online in the British Journal of Sports Medicine. Those who had both the poorest sleep quality and who exercised the least were most...
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Western diet increases COVID-19 severity in a hamster model

Researchers in the United States have shown that a Western diet may affect viral replication, disease severity, and immune protection following infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – the agent that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Western Diet. Image Credit: Ceinny Kusuma/Shutterstock.com. In a study of SARS-CoV-2-infected...
WorldNews-Medical.net

Study estimates end-of-life decisions for newborns in Flanders

Extremely ill newborns often present parents and doctors with very complex medical challenges and difficult ethical issues. Research by the VUB-UGent research group End of Life Care showed in a recent study that infant mortality under the age of one year is preceded in 61% of cases by an end-of-life decision with a possible shortening of life. Such decisions are not taken lightly and are always in the best interests of the child.
Public HealthMedPage Today

'Breakthrough' COVID Infections Less Transmissible, English Data Indicate

People who develop so-called breakthrough infections after receiving either the Pfizer-BioNTech or AstraZeneca vaccines were about half as likely to transmit the virus to household members, compared with households in which unvaccinated people brought the virus home, British researchers reported. Ross J. Harris, PhD, of Public Health England in London,...
Augusta, GAwfxg.com

Study shows plant-based diets are beneficial for heart disease

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A study at the Medical College of Georgia has found evidence that a plant-based diet can help protect against hypertension and preeclampsia. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in both Georgia and South Carolina. Preeclampsia can be deadly for both pregnant women and their babies.