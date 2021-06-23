English neighborhoods which have less-healthy diets estimated by modelling study

At mbg, we wholeheartedly believe in the power of food to enhance your health and longevity. In fact, it's something we've written about time and time again. Of course, there are a wealth of opinions in terms of which pantry staples to reach for, but a recent study in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition identified a diet that might be able to promote healthy aging via epigenetics (don't worry; we'll explain what that means below).