English neighborhoods which have less-healthy diets estimated by modelling study
A new analysis identifies neighborhoods within England where consumption of fruits, vegetables, and sugar-sweetened beverages by adults is estimated to differ significantly from recommendations. These areas may benefit from targeted approaches to improve diet. Dianna Smith of the University of Southampton, U.K., and colleagues present the findings in the open-access journal PLOS ONE on June 23, 2021.medicalxpress.com