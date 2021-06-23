Big Ups: Lucy Dacus Picks Her Bandcamp Favorites

Like so many of us, Lucy Dacus is wary of what comes next. “The future isn’t worth its weight in gold/ The future is a benevolent black hole,” she sings in the closing lines of “Cartwheel.” Dacus flickers through early memories with a poetic flair: “firefly juice” and the “cracked blacktop curling up,” a high school “betrayal like I’d never felt before” and a long-abandoned dream of running away to the woods and never coming back. Her songs bide their time stuck between past, present, and future, never completely comfortable in any of them. Dacus’ third album, Home Video, plays out like a short story collection pulled from the Richmond-born musician’s own life, a grainy VHS supercut that unspools so quickly it could make one queasy. But Dacus sounds steady and assured as she revisits specific moments in minute detail. Her songs might get stuck in the swirl of time, but her voice and writing has a way of drawing the listener in, following the narrative threads wherever they might lead.