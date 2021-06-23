Cancel
Big Ups: Lucy Dacus Picks Her Bandcamp Favorites

Amadhia
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe narrative around singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus’ album Home Video is centered in nostalgia, but in the sense of using it to look back, not move forward. Where Dacus’ last album, Historian, saw her in the process of archiving of the past, Home Video praises what she’s collected, compartmentalized, and examined since.

daily.bandcamp.com
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Lucy Dacus Is Still Evolving Into Herself

Self portrait by Lucy Dacus. Special thanks to Polaroid. Richmond was getting a little weird. Until recently, Lucy Dacus had never lived anywhere else, but as the 26-year-old rock musician became more recognizable, one of the very things she loved about the city—its size—started to close in around her. A neighbor inadvertently shared her address, which is how a drunk stranger ended up approaching her at a brewery knowing her exact house and street. People showed up at her door. So, in late 2019, she moved four hours up the coast to Philadelphia, where she now shares a house with six roommates.
Lucy Dacus Is Her Own Unreliable Narrator

Lucy Dacus Is Her Own Unreliable Narrator

Songwriter Lucy Dacus grew up spending summers at Vacation Bible School and during the school year, sometimes skipping class to go to the movies with her friends in her hometown of Richmond, Va. Her third and latest album, Home Video, is an autobiographical, coming-of-age tale that borrows from those real life events she's tracked in journals since she was young.
MusicPosted by
POPSUGAR

If You're Not Familiar With Lucy Dacus's Indie-Rock Sound Yet, This Playlist Is For You

Lucy Dacus has come crash landing into the soundtrack of our lives, and the ricochet of moody guitar riffs against our eardrums is worth every ounce of heartbreak in her lyrics. A mix of indie love songs and angsty rock ballads, Dacus's music takes an introspective approach to songwriting, radiating a bittersweet energy that's left us wistful for more. Fans of Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker will know her as one third of rock supergroup Boygenius, but the 26-year-old solo artist has also released two albums of her own: 2016's No Burden and 2018's Historians.
Richmond, VAGreenwichTime

Lucy Dacus Channels Old Hollywood for 'Brando' Performance on 'Kimmel'

Lucy Dacus delivered an inventive performance of “Brando” on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday, June 21st. Filmed at the Virginia Repertory Theatre in Richmond, Virginia, the shot goes from gauzy black and white as Dacus and her band kick off the show to vivid color as a couple appear on stage and dance to the rest of the song.
CelebritiesStereogum

Watch Lucy Dacus Give A Cinematic Performance Of “Brando” On Kimmel

A couple of months ago, when she was a musical guest on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show, Lucy Dacus played live from the Virginia Repertory Theatre, the spot in Dacus’ Richmond hometown that’s emotionally significant for Dacus. (Dacus’ mother used to play piano for musicals in that theater, and Dacus herself acted in some of those musicals.) This week, Dacus will release her excellent new album Home Video. Last night, Dacus was the musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and she once again performed in the Virginia Repertory Theatre. This time, she put a cool new twist on the performance.
Musicbridge909.org

Bridge Artist of the Week: Lucy Dacus

We love Lucy — Lucy Dacus, that is. She's our new Bridge Artist of the Week!. Friday marks the release of “Home Video." It's the artist's third album — following her breakout debut, “No Burden,” the acclaimed 2018 effort, “Historian," and her lauded collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker in boygenius.
MusicMTV

Lucy Dacus Captures Memory On A Musical

We so often think of music as a free-flowing expression of one’s innermost emotions — yearning, love, grief, dismay — that it’s jolting to hear Lucy Dacus speak about it as roughly the opposite. “There are a lot more facts in this,” the Richmond, Virginia-based 26-year-old says of her third album, Home Video, a collection of crystal-clear, folk-inflected rock songs with lyrics that match the music’s lucidity. Not that she’s out here burying statistics in music. Instead, she’s recounting old memories with no filter and turning them into songs, an attempt “to make order out of something… [and] assert control over my perception of myself.” In that regard, Home Video is a smashing success: It puts Dacus’s teenage and early-twenties experiences on the page more clearly than anything she’s done before.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Lucy Dacus’ ‘Home Video’ Plays Like a Brilliant Coming of Age Memoir

In 2018, Lucy Dacus kicked off her album Historian with a startling admission: “The first time I tasted somebody else’s spit, I had a coughing fit.” That line was followed by six minutes of eviscerating lyrics and guitar riffs, making for a towering indie-rock moment right up there with the best of Paul Westerberg and Liz Phair — and “Night Shift” was just the first song on the album.
CelebritiesPaste Magazine

Lucy Dacus Invites Us into the Complicated Past on Home Video

Digging into personal history is not a new undertaking for Lucy Dacus. Historian, Dacus’ 2018 album (as well as Paste’s pick for the best of that year) and the follow-up to her 2016 debut No Burden, followed the end of a five-year relationship and the death of Dacus’ grandmother. She chronicled the split on “Night Shift,” which very well might be one of the best breakup songs ever written, and honored her late grandmother on “Pillar of Truth,” which—warning—has been known to induce ugly sobs. She did a magnificent job throughout the album knitting together her own sorrows and joy with our collective strife in 2018.
MusicStereogum

Album Of The Week: Lucy Dacus Home Video

Like so many of us, Lucy Dacus is wary of what comes next. “The future isn’t worth its weight in gold/ The future is a benevolent black hole,” she sings in the closing lines of “Cartwheel.” Dacus flickers through early memories with a poetic flair: “firefly juice” and the “cracked blacktop curling up,” a high school “betrayal like I’d never felt before” and a long-abandoned dream of running away to the woods and never coming back. Her songs bide their time stuck between past, present, and future, never completely comfortable in any of them. Dacus’ third album, Home Video, plays out like a short story collection pulled from the Richmond-born musician’s own life, a grainy VHS supercut that unspools so quickly it could make one queasy. But Dacus sounds steady and assured as she revisits specific moments in minute detail. Her songs might get stuck in the swirl of time, but her voice and writing has a way of drawing the listener in, following the narrative threads wherever they might lead.
MusicNo Depression

Lucy Dacus Pays a Loving Visit to Her Younger Self on ‘Home Video’

The past is a place fraught with pain, idealism, and unreliable recollections. The experience of revisiting your adolescent diaries proves this, often making you question how well you knew yourself, your desires, and your innermost thoughts. This is an exercise Lucy Dacus undertook when writing the songs for her third full-length album, Home Video, a collection of songs soaked in the kinds of confessional truths we hold closest to the chest. Dacus reckons with her own memory, finding humor, humility, and sadness in the details, like Easter eggs. She tackles the shame of growing into yourself in an environment steeped in religion, navigating sexuality, queerness, friendships, and firsts, deftly chronicling coming of age in Richmond, Virginia. The lyrics across Home Video are profoundly specific, immersing us in Dacus’ history yet still allowing us to see ourselves in it.
MusicPosted by
InsideHook

Lucy Dacus’s Latest Is a Vulnerable, Nostalgic Coming-of-Age Tale

It’s fitting that Lucy Dacus’s third album, the excellent Home Video, arrives the same week that Joni Mitchell celebrates the 50th anniversary of her masterpiece, Blue. Mitchell recently recalled the early criticism she received in response to her classic record, with detractors claiming it was too personal and vulnerable, that she was “exposing too much of herself.” Dacus’s latest is further proof of why that’s absolute nonsense; the idea that an album can be hindered by drawing too much from one’s own life is dated (and frankly, a little sexist — did Bob Dylan face the same scrutiny Mitchell did when he wrote about his breakups?), and Home Video is a reminder that digging into the past and tapping into those emotional wells often results in career-best work.
Lucy Dacus – Tonight On "Jimmy Kimmel Live"

Lucy Dacus – Tonight On “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

Lucy Dacus will be performing on tonight’s episode of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live”, airing at 11:3pm eastern and 10:35 central. Wednesday, June 23 Red Rocks Amphitheater, Morrison CO @. Tuesday, July 27 Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston NY !. Wednesday, July 28 Westville Music Bowl, New Haven CT !. Thursday, July 29...
Musicharrisondaily.com

Review: Lucy Dacus sings about young love and friendships

Lucy Dacus, "Home Video” (Matador) This is what the world of teenagers sounds like — intense, earnest, funny and sometimes beautiful. On “Home Video,” 26-year-old Lucy Dacus revisits …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
Musicinews.co.uk

Lucy Dacus, Home Video, review: Irresistibly nostalgic, like bingeing on John Hughes movies

There are scenes in the irresistibly nostalgic third album by indie songwriter Lucy Dacus that play out like a highlight reel from a classic coming-of-age movie. “You’re falling asleep on my shoulder in the back of your boyfriend’s car,” she croons on “Christine”, a woozy mid-tempo rocker that recalls a platonic relationship from Dacus’s teenage years in Richmond, Virginia.
MusicDaily Californian

Lucy Dacus’ ‘Home Video’ is powerful reflection on queer adolescence

Since the start of her music career, indie-rock singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus has set high expectations for herself. Whether it be her previously acclaimed solo albums and EPs or her work with Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker in Boygenius, Dacus has made a name for herself through producing deeply emotional, thought-provoking and introspective works. With her latest album Home Video, Dacus continues her introspection, creating songs that play out like short stories about her own adolescence. Dacus’ third album is nothing short of a diary put on full display, touching upon themes such as the intricacies of queer friendships in one’s childhood, questioning mainstream religion and entering predatory relationships.
MusicPosted by
The Independent

Album reviews: Lucy Dacus – Home Video, and Hiss Golden Messenger – Quietly Blowing It

Lucy Dacus – Home VideoâââââDespite being lumbered with descriptors like “confessional” and “diaristic”, singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus has, ironically, spent most of her career to date writing songs that deliberately avoid the explicitly personal. Her debut, 2016’s No Burden, was about “travelling or having a crush and not wanting to be pigeonholed in one identity”, as she told The Independent in a new interview. Songs on her follow-up, 2018’s Historian, tackled “some of my core beliefs: writer’s block and death and how I handle loss in general”. Now, on the intimate Home Video, the Richmond, Virginia-born indie-rock hero – who also...
MusicThe Spokesman-Review

Lucy Dacus’ ‘Night Shift’ successfully shifts to softer, more engaging moments

The first time I heard Lucy Dacus was on “Night Shift,” the standout track from her critically beloved 2018 album “Historian.” It is a vibrant example of linear construction, the song building from soft guitar and vocals to headbanging passion and some seriously impressive singing. Since then, Dacus’ discography has...
Virginia StateCharlotteObserver.com

Songwriter Lucy Dacus is now Philly’s own, but her new album is a musical memoir of her childhood in Virginia

PHILADELPHIA — The day before she began a three-show run at Johnny Brenda’s to close out 2019, Lucy Dacus moved to Philadelphia. Dacus had grown up in Richmond, Va., where she was attending film school at Virginia Commonwealth University when songs she recorded for a school project became her career-making "No Burden," a breakout album of 2016.
MusicNME

Listen to Lucy Dacus put an ethereal spin on Snow Patrol’s ‘Chasing Cars’

Before releasing her new album ‘Home Video’ tomorrow, Lucy Dacus has shared a bewitching cover of Snow Patrol’s 2006 single ‘Chasing Cars’. Performed live for SiriusXMU Sessions, Dacus’ cover of the Scottish band’s smash hit retains its melancholic, slow-burning ambience, but adds to it an array of spectral synths and atmospherics.