Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Common moles could serve as players in battling melanoma and preventing its recurrence

By Massachusetts General Hospital
MedicalXpress
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) have found that a subset of white blood cells known as CD4+ T cells reside naturally in moles on the body and could be activated as part of a novel strategy to treat melanoma and generate a potent immunity against its recurrence. The team learned that common moles are immunogenic targets for killer CD4+ T cells which, through their activation, could potentially broaden the body's antitumor response and overcome the obstacles to current cancer immunotherapies, such as checkpoint inhibitors. The results of the study were published in Science Advances.

medicalxpress.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#Cancer Cells#Lung Cancer#Cancer Research#Melanoma#Mgh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
Cancerseattlepi.com

After years of research, a new blood test now screens for over 50 cancers

(BPT) - In 2021, an estimated 1.9 million people will be diagnosed with cancer in the United States, according to the National Cancer Institute. Thanks to a groundbreaking new blood test that can detect over 50 types of cancer, more people could learn about a cancer diagnosis sooner, which is important because early detection helps save lives.
CancerTennessee Tribune

Skin Cancer Diagnosis Is About To Undergo A Revolution

When Ofir Aharon was finishing his PhD in electro-optics engineering, his mother was diagnosed with melanoma, a serious form of skin cancer. He decided to channel his knowledge into inventing a potentially lifesaving device that could detect unique patterns of light movements in the skin before visible signs such as changes in pigmentation show up on the surface.
HealthInternational Business Times

Traces Of Chemical Tied To Blood Cancers Detected In Popular Sunscreens, Tests Show

A known cancer-causing carcinogen has been detected in 27% of sunscreens after tests by an independent chemical detecting company. Benzene, which can be found in cigarette smoke and cleaning products, was found in multiple popular brands with some levels six times the amount considered safe. Valisure, a Connecticut-based online pharmacy...
CancerMedical News Today

What are the different types of brain cancer?

There are multiple types of brain cancer. Some examples include astrocytomas, ependymomas, and oligodendrogliomas. Headaches, weakness, and vision problems are common symptoms of brain cancer. However, it is important to note that symptoms like headaches can be caused by many things. They do not always indicate brain cancer. If a...
CancerPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This common drug may protect you from skin cancer

In a recent study published in Cancer Prevention Research, researchers found that an oral drug used to treat neuromuscular diseases could also help prevent a common form of skin cancer caused by damage from ultraviolet-B (UVB) radiation from the sun. The study is from the Ohio State University. One author...
DrinksGood News Network

Drinking Coffee Linked to Reduced Risk of Many Ailments, Including Liver Disease, Parkinson’s, Melanoma, Even Suicide

What beats a cup of joe in the morning? Nothing after you realize the myriad beneficial health outcomes that are now associated with drinking coffee. For example, a new study from the Universities of Southampton and Edinburgh, published today in BMC Public Health, found that drinking any type of coffee led to a reduced risk of developing and dying from chronic liver disease, with the benefit peaking at three to four cups per day.
CancerMedscape News

Saliva Test to Detect HPV-Associated Throat Cancer

A novel saliva test has been shown to detect HPV-associated oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma (OPSSC) with high accuracy in a small study. If the results are validated in subsequent studies, the test has the potential to be used as a screening tool in the general population, say the investigators. In...
CancerEverydayHealth.com

What Happens After a Lung CT Scan?

If you meet the criteria for lung cancer screening — meaning you are or have a history of being a heavy smoker — experts recommend an annual low-dose computerized tomography (CT) scan. This test can spot nodules in the lungs that could be cancerous. The goal of the screening is...
CancerMedicalXpress

'Suffocating' cancer: Improved melanoma immunotherapy

Hypoxia, or the inadequate oxygenation of a tissue, is a condition occurring frequently in all solid tumors such as melanoma skin cancer. Melanoma cells are not only able to survive oxygen deprivation, but also to use it to their own advantage by hijacking the anti-tumor immune response and developing resistance mechanisms to conventional anti-cancer therapies. A key gene responsible for cancer cell adaptation to hypoxia is HIF-1α (Hypoxia Inducible Factor-1 alpha).
Skin CarePosted by
Rutherford Source

Mohs Micrographic Surgery: The Gold Standard for Skin Cancer Treatment

Lots of thoughts run through your head when you get any cancer diagnosis. It’s only natural. Once you process your diagnosis, it’s important to communicate your concerns, goals and expectations with your treating physician. In the case of skin cancer, your treating physician is usually a dermatologist. These highly trained doctors are skilled in evaluating what kind of skin cancer you have (it’s not all the same), the stage of the cancer, and the best way to treat it.
CancerNews-Medical.net

New breakthrough could lead to a cure for common childhood cancer

Scientists studying a common childhood cancer have made a major breakthrough which could lead to a cure for some youngsters who would not have survived the condition. An international study, involving Newcastle University, UK, has for the first time found a genetic marker in tumors from patients with high-risk neuroblastoma.