Two readily available natural strategies—sunlight exposure and sufficient sleep—appear to lower the risks of suffering and dying from COVID-19, report two new studies. Researchers from the UK University of Edinburgh examined records of 2,474 U.S. counties from January to April 2020 to compare numbers of COVID-related deaths to levels of UVA rays from the sun. They found that people living in counties with the highest UVA levels had on average, a 29 percent lower chance of dying from the coronavirus. They ruled out the vitamin D factor by not including counties with UVB levels that would produce the vitamin. Repeating the analysis in England and Italy produced the same results. The researchers theorized that nitric oxide released by the skin when in sunlight may reduce the ability of that virus to replicate.