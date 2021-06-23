VOTE: Score Standout

Strider was a fourth-round pick by the Braves in the 2020 MLB Draft, and he’s quickly ascending through the system. Strider fell in the draft after missing all of 2019 at Clemson due to Tommy John Surgery, but it appears the Braves have found a gem. He has been downright ridiculous facing Low-A and High-A hitters in 2021, posting a 1.50 ERA and 0.87 WHIP over 30 innings, while only giving up an opposing batting average of .144. Strider has big time swing-and-miss stuff, with a video game esque 18.78 K/9 in Low-A and a 14.73 K/9 in High-A. His fastball that touches 99 MPH and excellent curveball have puzzled lower level hitters. Strider clocked in at 18th on Clint Manry’s Summer Braves Prospect Rankings, and it’s safe to say if he keeps this up, he will easily crack the top-ten going into 2021.