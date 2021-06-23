Cancel
Sports

VOTE: Score Standout

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVote for this week's Score Standout. The vote stands between Katie Dittmar from Sterling, Payton Brown from Rockridge, Jacob Belha from Sherrard and Malakai Schaad from Geneseo. Cast your vote before Thursday, June 24 at noon.

#Geneseo
Sports
Concord, MIMLive.com

Concord baseball standout voted MLive Jackson Player of the Week

JACKSON – The Concord baseball team used dominant defense and poise at the plate on offense this spring to secure the program’s fourth regional championship in school history. One of the driving forces behind both aspects of the Yellowjackets’ success was senior Riley Nieswender, who did a little bit of...
BasketballMarshall News Messenger

Lady Wildcats add standout Myles

Wiley head women’s basketball coach Meagan Leggett is pleased to announce the signing of junior college transfer Jay’lann Myles from Eastern Oklahoma State College. Myles played two seasons at Eastern Oklahoma State. This past season – which did not count towards eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic — she averaged seven points and 5.4 rebounds per game. She had nine double-figure scoring games and recorded two double-doubles. Myles helped the Mountaineers win the National Junior College Athletic Association Region II Tournament and was named to the All-Tournament Team. She finished her junior college career at the NJCAA National Tournament.
High SchoolStar News Online

High School Standout Performers: June 14 - 20

Each week, area high school coaches are asked to submit a list of standout performers from their team from the previous week’s games. If your child’s name – or anyone from your child’s team – doesn’t appear on the list, please encourage your coach to email their submissions to Jackson.Fuller@StarNewsOnline.com before noon each Sunday.
MLBchatsports.com

Lars Nootbar and other standout players in the minors

Well that was unfortunate. The Cardinals are in the midst of a stretch of bad teams, but I do not think the Braves are one of them and that showed. I know yesterday was frustrating, in the sense that the offense only showed up for one of the games and I can’t really point to Drew Smyly as being good as the reason they were shut down, but well it happens. And frankly, the Cardinals have a -32 run differential on the season, so they may be due for some close losses/huge blowout wins if they’re really a .
BaseballTimes-Argus

Spaulding standouts named Lake Division All-Stars

Hard work combined with one of the state’s most talented sophomore classes made this year’s Spaulding baseball campaign one for the ages. Eight Crimson Tide athletes were recently rewarded for their efforts, reeling in Lake Division post-season honors after guiding their squad to its first championship appearance in over three decades.
MLBYardbarker

Standout prospect Spencer Strider promoted to Mississippi

Strider was a fourth-round pick by the Braves in the 2020 MLB Draft, and he’s quickly ascending through the system. Strider fell in the draft after missing all of 2019 at Clemson due to Tommy John Surgery, but it appears the Braves have found a gem. He has been downright ridiculous facing Low-A and High-A hitters in 2021, posting a 1.50 ERA and 0.87 WHIP over 30 innings, while only giving up an opposing batting average of .144. Strider has big time swing-and-miss stuff, with a video game esque 18.78 K/9 in Low-A and a 14.73 K/9 in High-A. His fastball that touches 99 MPH and excellent curveball have puzzled lower level hitters. Strider clocked in at 18th on Clint Manry’s Summer Braves Prospect Rankings, and it’s safe to say if he keeps this up, he will easily crack the top-ten going into 2021.
Massac County, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

KC Signs Massac County Soccer Standout

The Kaskaskia College Blue Angels have had a very successful signing period for their women’s soccer team. Their most recent is Melina Rodriguez. She is a midfielder from Massac County where she was team captain and 1st-Team All Conference.
Shelton, CTsheltonherald.com

Senior standouts lead Gaels to stellar season

Brandon Acervida and Jack Gangi led the Shelton boys’ volleyball team to a 12-4 regular season and a berth in the Southern Connecticut Conference semifinals. The pair of All-Staters led a group of six classmates. Each was first team All-SCC and made the SCC All-Academic team. “Brandon has been a...
Charlotte, NCWILX-TV

NASCAR Standout Ingram Dies

-CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - NASCAR Hall of Famer Jack Ingram has died at the age of 84. No details were released by the Hall of Fame, which announced Ingram’s death. Ingram won five championships in NASCAR’s lower divisions. He was widely regarded as the best driver in history of NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series until Mark Martin broke his wins record. Kyle Busch now holds the record. Ingram ended his career with 122 top-five and 164 top-10 finishes in 275 starts of what is now known as the Xfinity Series. He lived in North Carolina.
BasketballPosted by
247Sports

Philly Live: June Live Period standouts

Philadelphia, Pa -- Yesterday marked the first day college coaches were able to see recruits live in over a year. Coaches from all levels came out to both the Hun School (N.J) and Philly Live to check out some of the top talent in the northeast. I break down some of the top performers who are off to a good start this live period.
Baseballhumboldtsports.com

Big night for local standout as Crabs continue to roll

After a quiet opening week in the home run department, the Humboldt Crabs have been hitting plenty of them lately. On Tuesday night, Gabe Giosso hit a pair of home runs in a 6-3 win over the Redding Tigers at the Arcata Ball Park, and on the following night Eureka’s Ethan Fischel hit his first home run for the team in a 7-2 win over the same team.
Leesburg, VALoudoun Times.com

Tuscarora football standout Duke commits to Virginia Tech

Tuscarora High School rising senior Bryce Duke has committed to attend and play football at Virginia Tech, becoming the third-Class of 2022 player from Virginia to commit to the Hokies. Duke, a 5-foot-11, 196-pound running back, sported a sub 4.6 second time in the 40-yard dash following a stellar junior...
Clemson, SCchatsports.com

Standout OL has 'amazing' visit to Clemson

Clemson Tigers football, Robbie Caldwell, Thomas Austin, Vanderbilt Commodores football, Connecticut, Taft School, Rhode Island, Clemson Tigers men's basketball. Clemson played host Tuesday to a standout offensive lineman from the state of Connecticut. The Taft School (Watertown, Conn.) class of 2023 offensive tackle Charlie Symonds made a visit to Tiger...
NFLbloggersodear.com

Kendall Hinton is the Surprise Standout at Broncos OTAs and Minicamps

"The last time most saw Hinton, he was the guy saddled with the most unenviable of tasks when he lined up at quarterback, on 24 hours' notice, for much of the Broncos' 31-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints. But when coach Vic Fangio was asked this past week if there was a player who had stood out in offseason workouts, it was Hinton. There is no question Hinton, a former Wake Forest quarterback/wide receiver, still faces enormous odds in a crowded depth chart at receiver, but he has shown plenty of improvement this spring. Added quarterback Drew Lock: "He's super-aggressive to the ball. You feel like you can throw him a ball one-on-one and he's going to go get it." -- Jeff Legwold.
Connecticut StatePosted by
247Sports

Standouts from FBU's camp in Connecticut

Football University held a one-day camp in Connecticut last weekend. Over 180 prospects from the class of 2022, 2023, 2024 and beyond went thorough position-specific drills and received NFL-level coaching before participating in 1-on-1s. "It was fantastic. Probably one of the best camps we have had up here in the...
Grapeland, TXPosted by
Palestine Herald-Press

Former Sandiette standout Tillis named to UIL 100

AUSTIN – In celebration of 100 years of University Interscholastic League Texas high school basketball, the UIL honored the best, the brightest and the most unforgettable icons and legends in the sport’s illustrious history. With the help of some of the state’s foremost experts and historians, the UIL honored 100...
Arkansas Statehogville.net

Arkansas Lands Maumelle Standout Nico Davillier

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed Maumelle defensive lineman Nico Davillier. Davillier, 6-5, 275, chose Arkansas over a long list of other schools. He was at Arkansas on an official visit this weekend. He also has taken trips to Nebraska and Oklahoma. Why did you choose Arkansas?. “I would have to...