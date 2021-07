Cannabinoids aren’t anything new today, especially since the world has gone nuts for CBD in the past decade. However, for those looking to get high, marijuana was seemingly the only option — until recently. A new cannabinoid called Delta-8 THC has stepped into the spotlight and may be a viable alternative to delta-9-THC as it produces a milder high and fewer side effects. The market is still new, though, so only three brands truly stand out for having the best Delta-8 THC gummies — our new favorite snack. Here’s why we believe they could be a real game-changer for you and your lifestyle.