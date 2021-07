Many people see veterans in the restaurants, stores, and around town. Some wear their hats of ships they served on, or conflicts they served in, or maybe the branch they were in and a couple of dates. Some of us thank them personally for their service, or help them when we can. Others of us quietly thank them without saying a word, or wonder what they have been through. There is a question though, “what can I do to recognize our military heroes that honorably and courageously served our country?”