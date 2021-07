KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid declined to get in a war of words with running back Le'Veon Bell, saying, "I'm pulling for him in the future." "I really enjoyed my time with him here," Reid said Thursday as the Chiefs concluded their offseason practice. "I appreciated the way he handled things and did his business. He had some productive downs for us. But I'm pulling for him in the future. That's how I roll. People say things. They say stuff. I move on and wish him the best."