Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Film Is Incorporating Beast Wars
It’s not just cars anymore. Paramount has announced that the next Transformers film will be titled Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and it has released a plot description that basically says that the film will bring in the idea of transforming animals, if not characters explicitly from the classic CGI animated television show Beast Wars: Transformers. The surprising title and plot description also came with a release date of June 24, 2022.www.escapistmagazine.com