Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Film Is Incorporating Beast Wars

By Matthew Razak
Escapist Magazine
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not just cars anymore. Paramount has announced that the next Transformers film will be titled Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and it has released a plot description that basically says that the film will bring in the idea of transforming animals, if not characters explicitly from the classic CGI animated television show Beast Wars: Transformers. The surprising title and plot description also came with a release date of June 24, 2022.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Director Breaks Down the Lethal Terrorcons

Soon, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will begin principal photography and continue pushing the Hasbro franchise forward. Since Decepticons have served as the villains for the franchise's first six movies, the filmmakers behind the latest project here opted to go a different route this time around. Enter, the Terrorcons and Predacons.
Moviesvitalthrills.com

Paramount Announces New Title – Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Paramount Pictures has released the new title for the upcoming Transformers film today during a virtual event with director Steven Caple Jr. and producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura, along with stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback. The new title is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Paramount also confirmed plot details during...
Rise Of The Beasts

Today, Paramount held a virtual presentation to celebrate the start of production on the next Transformers movie, with series producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura and director Steven Caple Jr. (Creed 2) finally revealing how they’re going to keep the series going after the last Michael Bay movie kind of ran it into the ground (our words, not their words) and then Travis Knight’s Bumblebee reigned things in and found some new life in these big alien robots. The answer: They’re doing another prequel that doesn’t explicitly step on the Bay movies but casually sidesteps any of the things that happened in them.
Paramount Unveils ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Coming Summer 2022 At Virtual Event

The new “Transformers” movie has only just begun shooting, but Paramount Pictures wants to let the world know that they’re still spending all the money on this franchise. Today Paramount held a virtual Production Kickoff press conference event for the new film titled “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” complete with a virtual tour of their lot and an information-filled conversation with the director, Steven Caple Jr., producer Lorenzo Di Bonaventura, and the film’s stars Anthony Ramos (“In The Heights“) and Dominique Fishback (“Judas and the Black Messiah“).
Transformers 7 Title Revealed, Beast Wars Mythology Coming to Franchise

Originally slated for a June 2019 release, Transformers 7 was pulled from Paramount's schedule, circled by rumors of a franchise reboot/reset, with Hasbro having a more creative control. During a virtual kick-off event for the seventh film in the franchise, which has officially begun production, producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura and...
Daily Podcast: What You Should Know About ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’

On the June 22, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman to talk about Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Opening Banter: In The News: ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Will Continue the Franchise, Explore ‘Beast Wars’ Characters ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Reveals […]
