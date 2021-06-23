Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Film Is Incorporating Beast Wars

Today, Paramount held a virtual presentation to celebrate the start of production on the next Transformers movie, with series producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura and director Steven Caple Jr. (Creed 2) finally revealing how they’re going to keep the series going after the last Michael Bay movie kind of ran it into the ground (our words, not their words) and then Travis Knight’s Bumblebee reigned things in and found some new life in these big alien robots. The answer: They’re doing another prequel that doesn’t explicitly step on the Bay movies but casually sidesteps any of the things that happened in them.