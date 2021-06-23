Cancel
Bastille Shares New Song 'Distorted Light Beam' With Futuristic Music Video

By Taylor Fields
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bastille dropped their new song 'Distorted Light Beam' and its futuristic music video!

iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

MusicPosted by
Audacy

WORLD PREMIERE: Bastille - 'Distorted Light Beam'

Bastille is making their 2021 return with the dystopic new single “Distorted Light Beam,” a gleaming, metallic rush of retro-futuristic pop, and the first offering from the band’s upcoming studio release set for shelves and streaming later this year. Hear it below and all day today on your favorite Audacy...
Music1029thebuzz.com

Bastille Releases First Single, Video From Upcoming Album

Bastille is back with a new single called “Distorted Light Beam,” the first taste of new music from the band's upcoming fourth studio album, set for release later this year. The track is released alongside the official video starring British actress Remmie Milner from the BAFTA-winning series, Save Me, and frontman Dan Smith.