UPDATE: 7:30 PM: The states occupational safety board, Cal/OSHA, voted Thursday to keep masks mandatory for employees at work past June 15, unless everyone in the room is fully vaccinated. But the California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board made clear Thursday night that the regulations are only a stopgap while they consider further easing The post Employees required to wear masks at work past June 15, unless everyone is vaccinated: Cal/OSHA board appeared first on KESQ.