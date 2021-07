Where to Search the Farm for Clues in Fortnite is a question that many players are asking at the moment as they try to complete their challenges in Chapter 2 Season 7. In addition to placing missing person signs, Epic Games and Hayseed have asked players to search the farm for two clues for Week 6. Here's how to complete the Search the Farm for Clues Week 4 legendary challenge in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.