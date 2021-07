AUSTRALIA— A group of anglers in Australia were in for a surprise when an uninvited dinner guest hopped aboard their vessel. ABC Australia reported the group of anglers were fishing on the South Alligator River in Kakadu National Park on the night of April 24 when a crocodile – possibly as big as 16 feet – launched out of the water and flung itself over the vessel’s rail and onboard. The news outlet reported it was believed the group had stopped on the river to cook dinner on the vessel when the crocodile attacked.