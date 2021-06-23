Cancel
‘American Horror Stories’ Teases Murder House Connection in First Trailer

By Kayla Cobb
Decider
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt long last we have our first look at American Horror Stories, the upcoming AHS spinoff series. And it looks like we’re starting with the basics. In a wonderful homage to Season 1 of American Horror Story, the first teaser for FX on Hulu’s anthology series revolves around a Rubber Woman.

decider.com
