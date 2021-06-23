Disney+ Debuts Official Trailer for Upcoming Series “Turner & Hooch”

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleDISNEY+ DEBUTS OFFICIAL TRAILER FOR UPCOMING ORIGINAL SERIES “TURNER & HOOCH”. Today, Disney+ revealed the official trailer and key art for “Turner & Hooch,” the original series premiering Wednesday, July 21. When an ambitious, buttoned-up US Marshal inherits a big unruly dog, he soon realizes the dog he didn’t want may be the partner he needs. “Turner & Hooch” stars Josh Peck as Scott Turner, son of Detective Scott Turner portrayed by Tom Hanks in the 1989 film of the same name.

