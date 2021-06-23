Disney+ Debuts Official Trailer for Upcoming Series “Turner & Hooch”

From Disney Parks- Actor / singer Jordan Fisher surprised our cast preview of the “Happily Ever After” fireworks last night. See below!. Fisher – who sings the theme song to “Happily Ever After” with singer Angie Keilhauer – took a brief stop from his vacation to share how grateful he was to have played his part in the show and help make some magic/help create memories. He spoke about how resilient CM’s have been this year, acknowledged how they’ve helped to maintain the magic, thanked everyone for their patience in these adverse times and led the cast members in part of the song. He even gave a “shout out” to his wife who was in the crowd!