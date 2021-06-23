Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Why Jacob deGrom's numbers are more sustainable than you think (and Trevor Bauer's aren't)

By AJ Mass
ESPN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore the season started, we took a look at a stat called Work Number, which tries to identify which pitchers may be "overworked" and, as a result, potentially in line for fewer innings pitched as the season trudges on towards October. In the worst-case scenarios, these tend to be the guys at the most risk for serious injury, and we recommended proceeding with caution when it came to drafting these arms.

www.espn.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Johnny Cueto
Person
Trevor Bauer
Person
Shane Bieber
Person
Jameson Taillon
Person
Lance Lynn
Person
Madison Bumgarner
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Brandon Woodruff
Person
Matthew Boyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravens#Work Number#Sabermetrics#Nfl#Men S Sports#Il#Mets#The Chicago White Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Mets RHP Jacob deGrom’s chances of staying in New York get intriguing hint from Steve Cohen

The New York Mets are blessed to have Jacob deGrom, who’s been nothing but sensational for them — especially in the 2021 MLB season. But is his insane overall performance on the mound this season a guarantee that he’ll have his contract extended beyond the end of the 2022 season? For the Mets’ big boss, Steve Cohen, it’s a conversation that can be had at a later time. per Anthony DiComo of the MLB .com.
MLBNew York Post

Mets will decide Jacob deGrom’s status on Monday

Jacob deGrom’s status remains uncertain, and it sounds like it will stay that way until the day his next turn in the Mets’ rotation arrives, on Monday against the Braves. Manager Luis Rojas said the Mets are continuing to take a day-to-day approach with their ace right-hander — who left his most recent start on Wednesday versus the Cubs after three perfect innings with right-shoulder soreness — and have no plans to announce a decision at the moment.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Mets owner weighs in on Jacob deGrom’s long-term future with team

Jacob deGrom is having a historically great season for the New York Mets, and it’s prompted some questions about his long-term future. deGrom’s current contract runs through 2023 with a 2024 team option. However, the Mets ace has the right to opt out of the deal after the 2022 season, likely allowing the 33-year-old to pursue one more huge long-term contract.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Jacob DeGrom to Start Game One Of Monday’s Doubleheader

Mets ace Jacob deGrom will start game one of the team’s doubleheader against the Braves, the team announced Monday afternoon. DeGrom exited his last start Wednesday night after three perfect innings, including eight strikeouts, with right shoulder soreness. This came after he left the previous start with flexor tendinitis. The...
MLBdodgerblue.com

Trevor Bauer: Padres Played With More Intensity Than Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers started their road trip by sweeping the Arizona Diamondbacks, only to have the tables turned on them by the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers never led at any point in the three games at Petco Park and now return home after being swept themselves. Their latest...
New York City, NYPosted by
Zachary Walston

Jacob deGrom's Body is Breaking Down

For the second straight outing, New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom exited early due to an injury. These injuries are on the heels of a brief Injury List stint for right-sided tightness. The second injury was forearm tightness. The most recent was his shoulder.
MLBNewsday

Jacob deGrom says he's ready to go Monday

WASHINGTON — Jacob deGrom plans to pitch Monday in a doubleheader against Atlanta, he said Saturday, confident as ever that the right shoulder soreness that caused him to leave his most recent start isn’t a big deal. Dealing with his fourth minor physical issue of the season — and his...
MLBCBS Sports

Jacob deGrom's fastball is better than ever; these three under-the-radar factors help explain why

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom will enter his start on Monday night against the Atlanta Braves with some impossible seasonal numbers. Through 11 starts, deGrom has a 0.54 ERA and a 724 ERA+ (meaning he is 624 percent better than the league average) to go along with his 13.88 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He's punched out an astounding 47.8 percent of the hitters he's faced, all the while walking just 3.4 percent. He's even contributing with the bat, having recorded more runs batted in of his own (six) than earned runs allowed (four).
MLBwmleader.com

Dominic Smith wouldn’t let Jacob deGrom’s gem be wasted

So that’s what a clutch two-out hit by the Mets looks like, in case it had been so long that you forgot. As much as this Jacob deGrom start felt different than others before it — because of the new umpire inspections for sticky substances and the ace’s recent early exits caused by elbow and shoulder pain — it was following a familiar script until Dom Smith stepped to plate in the bottom of the fifth inning. DeGrom was dominant with little breathing room created by big hits.
MLBNew York Post

A deeper look into Jacob deGrom’s ‘ridiculous’ Mets season

Jacob deGrom was actually just getting warmed up when he pitched to a 0.66 ERA this year in spring training. The real season began for the Mets on April 5, and the right-hander has continued manhandling opponents with his 100-mph fastball and filthy slider. He will take a 0.50 ERA and a 30-inning scoreless streak to the mound for his Saturday start against the Phillies. Over his past 21 innings pitched, he has allowed just five hits and struck out 35, and his place as the game’s best pitcher is unquestioned.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets: Jacob deGrom could have been the original Shohei Ohtani

The baseball world has been taken by storm by one of the most unique players in MLB history: Angels’ two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani. Despite an illustrious history dating back to 1901, the sport has seen few players that have moved the dial like Ohtani. Fans of the New York Mets, like all other fanbases, have watched this early-season breakout in amazement.
MLBpitcherlist.com

Trevor Bauer’s Spin Still Doesn’t Quite Add Up

Shoutout to whoever had money on Hector Santiago as the first sticky-substance-based ejection of this bizarre season. There are tons of players who have a lot to lose (or gain) from these new rules, and we’ve speculated about them ad nauseam. One can only sit back and laugh because goodness knows Hector Santiago wasn’t one of them, though he is having a fine season so far out of the Seattle bullpen.
MLBChicago magazine

Jacob deGrom Is Chasing the Greatest Cubs Pitcher Ever

Last week, Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets pitched three shutout innings against the Cubs, striking out eight of the nine batters he faced, before leaving the game with shoulder tightness. On Monday, he shut out the Atlanta Braves for five innings, lowering his earned run average to 0.50.
BaseballPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Trevor Bauer Inducted into UCLA’s Hall of Fame

The reigning 2020 NL Cy Young Award winner is having a solid first season with the Boys in Blue, despite dealing with a long ball problem. Although he’s been one of the more productive starters in the National League this year, Jacob deGrom’s insane season may prevent him from repeating and earning another Cy Young.
MLBdailydodgers.com

MLB could discipline Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer but would need more than allegation

Major League Baseball was made aware of a woman's assault allegations against Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer on Tuesday night. Whether MLB will discipline Bauer depends on what happens next. MLB can place Bauer on paid administrative leave for up to seven days without an agreement with the players' association, but that would require more than an allegation, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who was not authorized to speak publicly.
MLBdraysbay.com

Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: Chaz Roe goes under the knife

The Rays lost to the Nats 4-3 last night, falling two games behind the Red Sox. On the bright side, the boys showed some pluck after falling behind early due to some (apparent) pitch tipping by Rich Hill. Also on the bright side, Wander Franco got his first left handed...
MLBPosted by
Daily News

For once, Jacob deGrom has a little luck on his side

There is a special little hum around Citi Field on the days No. 48 is due to take the mound. What record will be broken today? What history will be made? Fans are not wasting time at the concession stands. No, they are in their seats well before the first pitch, well before any players are on the field. Fans start hollering at the very first glimpse of his jersey, when he’s walking from the ...