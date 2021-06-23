Why Jacob deGrom's numbers are more sustainable than you think (and Trevor Bauer's aren't)

So that’s what a clutch two-out hit by the Mets looks like, in case it had been so long that you forgot. As much as this Jacob deGrom start felt different than others before it — because of the new umpire inspections for sticky substances and the ace’s recent early exits caused by elbow and shoulder pain — it was following a familiar script until Dom Smith stepped to plate in the bottom of the fifth inning. DeGrom was dominant with little breathing room created by big hits.