Kids Got a “Charge” Out of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe. There are times our children are “ho-hum” about vehicles we are provided to test drive. But then there are times they absolutely fall in love with our weekly loan. The 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Rubicon fell into the latter category. We have been talking about an extended road trip to Minnesota for the past two years. It has been postponed over and over again due to (first, our editor passing away year before last) and COVID (last year). This year is still up in the air.